Global Intracranial Stents Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Intracranial Stents Market 2021-2030

Intracranial Stents Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Intracranial Stents Market Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the global intracranial stents market is expected to grow from $328.57 million in 2020 to $368.18 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth in the intracranial stents market is mainly due to the increasing incidence of a brain aneurysm and strokes, increase in preference for intracranial stents for the treatment of intracranial stenosis and management of stroke, increasing demand for minimally invasive Intracranial Surgeries, increase in the adoption of technologically advanced intracranial stents, growing prevalence of high blood pressure, and rapid rise in the geriatric population. The market is expected to reach $700.90 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 17.5%. The increasing incidence of a brain aneurysm is expected to propel the growth of the intracranial stents market in the coming years.

The intracranial stents market consists of sales of intracranial stents by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture intracranial stents. Intracranial stents are the tubular device that is placed inside the blood vessel, canal, or duct. They are used for intracranial stenosis and brain aneurysms to open the blocked arteries.

Trends In The Global Intracranial Stents Market

The introduction of flow diversion technology to the field of neurointervention has revolutionized the treatment of intracranial aneurysms which is a key trend gaining popularity in the intracranial stents market. Flow diversion is an endovascular procedure in which a device is inserted in the parent blood vessel to move blood flow away from the aneurysm rather than around the aneurysm sac. For instance, in March 2020, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) developed an innovative intracranial flow diverter stent for brain aneurysms treatment. Intracranial flow diverters have the benefit of becoming adaptable and flexible to the vessel’s shape and direction and also help the vessel wall recover by relieving it of the continuous burden of blood flow.

Global Intracranial Stents Market Segments:

The global intracranial stents market is further segmented based on type, disease, end user and geography.

By Type: Self Expanding Stents, Balloon Expanding Stents, Stent-Assisted Coil Embolization

By Disease Indication: Brain Aneurysm, Intracranial Stenosis

By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others

By Geography: The global intracranial stents market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest region in the intracranial stents market in 2020.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Intracranial Stents Market Organizations Covered: Medtronic, Balt, Stryker Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Acandis.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

