Global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the global low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market is expected to grow from $2.18 billion in 2020 to $2.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the low earth orbit satellites market is mainly due to the increasing adoption of low earth orbit satellites in various sectors, rising importance across communications and defense industries, increasing awareness regarding new forms of technology, integration of IoT, machine learning, rapid advancements in the aerospace, robust government support, increasing preferences towards software defined payloads for communication satellites, miniaturization of satellite, and growing advancements in payload systems. The LEO market is expected to reach $4.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16.9%. The increasing adoption of low earth orbit satellites in various sectors is expected to increase the growth of the low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market growth in the forecast period.

The low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market consists of sales of low earth orbit satellites by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture low earth orbit satellites. A low earth orbit satellite is an object that orbits the earth at lower altitudes than geosynchronous satellites. It is normally between 1000 km and 160 km above the earth. They are commonly used for communications, military reconnaissance, spying, and other imaging applications.

Trends In The Global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Market

The launch of advanced low earth orbit satellites is gaining significant popularity in the low earth orbit satellites market. Major players operating in the low earth orbit satellite sector are focusing on satellite launches to provide global connectivity. For instance, in April 2021, OneWeb, a UK-based low earth orbit satellite communications operator launched 32 LEO satellites from Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia. With the recent launch, OneWeb now has a total of 182 satellites in orbit. These would be part of OneWeb's 648 LEO satellite constellation, which will provide worldwide connectivity at fast speeds and with low latency.

Global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Market Segments:

The global low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market is further segmented based on type, sub system, application, end user and geography.

By Type: Femto, Pico, Nano, Micro, Mini

By Sub-System: Payload, Structure, Telecommunication, On-Board Computer, Power System, Attitude Control, Propulsion System

By Application: Technology Development, Earth Observation And Remote Sensing, Communication, Space Exploration, Surveillance

By End-User: Commercial, Civil, Government, Others

By Geography: The global low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America is the largest region in the low earth orbit satellites market in 2020.

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Market Organizations Covered: Northrop Grumman, Kepler Communications, SpaceX, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Defence and Space.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

