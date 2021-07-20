Funding Opportunity: 2021-22 Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 High School Redesign (HSR) Grant

2021-22 Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 High School Redesign (HSR) Grant

Grant Application Documents

Grant Application (PDF) | Grant Application (Word)

For the 2021-22 school year, the New York State Education Department (NYSED or “the Department”) is providing Target Districts with non-Receivership CSI schools the opportunity to receive Office of Accountability Field Support Services team support through participation in the School Improvement Grant 1003 High School Redesign program.

Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 High School Redesign grant funds will be provided to support this program. These funds will be separate from the Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 BASIC funds that districts are currently using to advance their improvement initiatives and Title I School Improvement 1003 ENHANCED funds that are being provided to districts participating in the Department’s Enhanced Path 1 School-Wide Support and/or Enhanced Path 2 Tailored Support Models.

Target Districts with at least one non-Receivership CSI school that serves students in grade 12 that identified the eligible school would participate in either the High School Redesign model or the EPL/High School Redesign Hybrid model on the “2021-22 Preliminary Anticipated CSI Support Form” or a “2021-22 Comprehensive Support and Improvement Support Option - Notice of Intent” are eligible to submit an application for the 2021-22 SIG High School Redesign grant

The Department will provide funding to support allowable activities associated with the High School Redesign program.

High School Redesign:

Year 1: Districts will receive up to $100,000 in 1003 SIG High School Redesign funds.

Year 2: Districts will receive up to $225,000 in 1003 SIG High School Redesign funds. Year 3: Districts will receive up to $225,000 in 1003 SIG High School Redesign funds.

Districts with a school participating in the Enhancing Principal Leadership (EPL) / High School Redesign Hybrid model may receive up to $100,000 in 1003 SIG High School Redesign funds and $50,000 in 1003 SIG Enhanced funds for each school participating in the Hybrid option.

The SIG High School Redesign funds will need to support the High School Redesign Levers at each school in the Hybrid model. The SIG Enhanced funds can be used to further support the High School Redesign Levers or the principles of the Enhancing Principal Leadership program.

The funds must be used to advance High School Redesign at eligible participating school by either supporting the participation expenses OR supporting one or more of the following High School Redesign Levers:

HSR Lever 1: Students at the Center HSR Lever 2: Post-Secondary Pathways HSR Lever 3: Teaching and Learning HSR Lever 4: Organizing Adults

Districts with schools in Year 1, including those schools in the Enhancing Principal Leadership/High School Redesign hybrid, should refrain from completing their spending plan until they have completed the landscape mapping and empathy mapping steps of the High School Redesign process. More guidance will be available for schools in Year 1 in Fall 2021.

Districts with schools in Year 2 or Year 3 of the program should ensure that the school spending plan submitted aligns with the High School Redesign Priorities identified in the school High School Redesign Plan (HSRP).

Please refer to Attachment B for examples of potential SIG HS Redesign Expenses.

Due to the size of these grants, the Department will support districts that choose to fund staff positions with these funds, provided these staff positions directly support established HSRP Priorities. Any staff position funded through this program must comply with federal supplement, not supplant” guidelines and should not be used to fund core instructional positions. The Department envisions providing similar levels of funding in subsequent years. This approach will allow participating districts to establish staff positions that can be supported as long as the district has eligible schools participating in the support.

High School Redesign Teams will work with their District to complete a School Spending Plan for each eligible school as part of a single LEA application.

If a district envisions directing these funds for any single purchase designed to support multiple eligible schools, then the district should apportion the expense in each school’s individual expense plan based on the percent of the expense directed toward that specific school. For example, if the district were to fund a staff position that will support one eligible school three days a week and a different eligible school two days a week, the district should apportion 60% of the costs associated with this position to one school and 40% of the costs associated to the other school. As part of the application review, NYSED will be looking for alignment between the Spending Plan and the FS-10 budget.

Please refer to Attachment A for an example of how to complete the application.

September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022

For Districts with schools in Year 1, including schools in the EPL/High School Redesign Hybrid, applications, including the corresponding School Spending Plans for Year 1 schools, will be accepted between November 15, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

For Districts with schools in Year 2 and Year 3 of High School Redesign: Applications and the corresponding School Spending Plans for Year 2 and Year 3 schools, will be accepted until August 31, 2021. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. LEAs are encouraged to submit completed applications as soon as possible to expedite the review and approval process.

Districts with at least one school that is in Year 2 or Year 3 and at least one school that is in Year 1 should submit their Application and School Spending Plan(s) for just the school(s) in Year 2 or 3 before the August 31st deadline, and then submit an amendment that includes the School Spending Plan for the school(s) in Year 1 between November 15, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

To receive SIG High School Redesign funding, eligible Districts must submit one signed original and two copies of:

The Application Cover Page A School Spending Plan for each participating school The District’s FS-10 budget form.

Districts are required to send the signed original and two hard copies to the address below:

NYS Education Department - Office of Accountability Attn: 2020-21 Title I SIG 1003 – High School Redesign 89 Washington Avenue – Room 320 EB Albany, New York 12234

In addition, eligible Districts must submit one electronic copy of each of the items listed above to Laura Tedesco at laura.tedesco@nysed.gov.

For additional information or assistance please contact: fieldsupport@nysed.gov.

