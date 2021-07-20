StarNews Mobile Launches New Gaming Channel with CareGame Partnership
Over 800 top-notch mobile games are now available to 45 million StarNews Mobile subscribers in Africa thanks to CareGame's mobile cloud gaming solution
We are thrilled to have CareGame join StarNews Mobile’s platform to offer mobile cloud gaming to our subscribers for the first time ever.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StarNews Mobile, the leading mobile video network helping content creators, celebrities and brands monetize their content in Africa, today announced its partnership with CareGame, the world’s first mobile cloud gaming solution for both iOS and Android devices. This strategic partnership offers unlimited, mobile cloud gaming to StarNews Mobile subscribers while expanding CareGame’s global reach throughout Africa.
CareGame will leverage StarNews Mobile’s platform and established telecom partnerships with Orange and MTN in order to distribute its mobile gaming experience to 30 million StarNews Mobile subscribers in South Africa and 15 million subscribers in Senegal. Plans for further expansion will be announced in the coming weeks.
“We are thrilled to have CareGame join StarNews Mobile’s platform to offer mobile cloud gaming to our subscribers for the first time ever,” said Guy Kamgaing, CEO of StarNews Mobile. “CareGame is a one-of-a-kind solution that offers cloud gaming to areas of the world that have bandwidth issues such as Africa. The success we’ve enjoyed with video content is a strong indicator of our market’s appetite for other digital experiences and we are eager to introduce CareGame’s offering to our users in what we anticipate to be a successful rollout and growth.”
CareGame delivers a premium, ad-free, AAA mobile cloud gaming experience, eliminating the constraints of downloads, storage capacity and device compatibility. CareGame enables mobile operators to capitalize on their audiences and attract new customers with a customized turnkey solution featuring high-quality content, and empowers mobile game studios and publishers by increasing their reach effortlessly. As of 2021, CareGame is available in 44 countries worldwide including Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa and Asia.
“We are very pleased to announce this new partnership with StarNews Mobile. It allows CareGame to boost its international development and cover several additional countries in Africa.” said Benjamin Athuil, co-founder and president of CareGame. “Thanks to this collaboration, South Africa and Senegal will become key countries in our business strategy, and we are excited to bring our innovative and unique mobile cloud gaming experience there. Together, we will take another step towards democratizing access to mobile gaming."
Today, StarNews Mobile is available in Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Congo, South Africa and Nigeria with Ghana, Benin, Rwanda and Senegal coming soon. StarNews Mobile has established partnerships with large pan-African mobile operators such as MTN, Orange and Maroc Telecom in order to distribute exclusive and high-quality video content directly to users.
About CareGame
CareGame, the world leader in mobile cloud gaming, enables mobile operators and service providers to offer their own mobile cloud gaming service thanks to a fully customizable turnkey solution. CareGame allows you to play any AAA mobile game without any download and from any Android or iOS smartphone, even the oldest ones. CareGame offers the first and only 60fps, low-latency cloud gaming solution available anywhere in the world, from 1.5Mbps connection.
For more information: http://caregame.com.
About StarNews Mobile
StarNews Mobile is a network of mobile video channels that allows content creators, celebrities and brands to monetize their content in Africa, the world’s fastest growing mobile market. StarNews Mobile works with popular local creators on the continent and international content producers to create and distribute exclusive and addictive short videos that fans are eager to pay for.
With strong distribution and marketing partnerships with pan-African mobile operators such as MTN, Orange and Maroc Telecom, relationship with local African artists, and seamless monetization offering through micro-payments, StarNews has built a service that excels in its simplicity, affordability and content appeal.
For more information about StarNews Mobile, please visit: www.starnewsmobile.com.
