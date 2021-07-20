Suspects and Vehicle Sought in Robbery Offenses in the First and Fifth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First and Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to Robbery offenses.

First District

Robbery (Snatch): On Sunday, July 18, 2021, at approximately 9:52 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1000 block of 15 th Street, Southeast. The suspects forcibly took the victim’s property then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 21-099-087

Robbery (Force and Violence): On Monday, July 19, 2021, at approximately 9:52 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 800 block of C Street, Southeast. The suspects forcibly took the victim’s property then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 21-099-634

Robbery (Force and Violence): On Monday, July 19, 2021, at approximately 9:55 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1300 block of South Carolina Avenue, Southeast. The suspects forcibly took the victim’s property then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 21-099-645

Robbery (Force and Violence) : On Monday, July 19, 2021, at approximately 10:01 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast. The suspects forcibly took the victim’s property then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 21-099-644

Fifth District

Robbery (Snatch) : On Monday, July 19, 2021, at approximately 9:20 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 500 block of 20th Street, Northeast. The suspects snatched the victim’s property then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 21-099-608

In all of the above offenses, the suspects’ vehicle is described as a blue Toyota RAV4 with a Maryland temporary tag of T0503803. The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###