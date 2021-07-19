DLNR NEWS RELEASE: WAILOA RIVER STATE RECREATION AREA TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY FOR IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS

Newsroom Posted on Jul 19, 2021 in Latest News

(Hilo) – The DLNR Division of State Parks, Wailoa River State Recreation Area will be closed temporarily from Thursday July 22nd through Saturday July 24th as dry wells are being installed to prevent flooding in the parking lot. In addition, a water bottle filing station will be installed and portions of the main entry roadway that have deteriorated over time will be repaved.

These closures and projects will affect the main entry road area to the pavilions but other portions of the park including the Kamehameha Statue and the Wailoa Center will remain open.

The overall cost of the project is $193,734.

