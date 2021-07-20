Hallmark Health Care Solutions and Huron Align to Deliver Full Suite of Strategic and Technology-based Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hallmark Health Care Solutions (“Hallmark”), a leading provider of labor and compensation management solutions is pleased to announce a new strategic alliance with Huron Consulting Group (“Huron”), a global professional services firm. Together, Huron and Hallmark offer integrated technology and consulting solutions designed to enable better workforce strategies, and drive increased operational efficiencies and cost savings for the healthcare sector.
Healthcare organizations today are facing a rapidly changing environment and shrinking labor market for clinical staff, making it harder than ever to attract and retain physicians and nurses. Navigating these challenges requires both the forward-looking strategy and operational guidance for which Huron is renowned and the industry-leading technology enablement that is inherent in Hallmark’s software solutions.
“With our collective experience and capabilities across both Huron and Hallmark we can help healthcare organizations better manage their clinical workforce, from strategy through advanced technology-enabled execution to deliver better employee engagement and patient outcomes,” says Jim Gallas, Healthcare Business Leader at Huron.
Hallmark’s portfolio of solutions includes the Heisenberg II ™ and Einstein II ™ software platforms. Heisenberg II ™, now patented, is a cloud-based compensation and contract management solution that helps improve the efficiency and accuracy of physician compensation and contracts. Einstein II ™ is an AI-powered solution that helps hospitals to source and attract nursing staff, optimize utilization of internal resource pools, and reduce external labor spend for both clinical and non-clinical staff. Both solutions deliver intelligent automation, configured workflows across disparate systems, and systemwide visibility and transparency needed to drive organizational improvements. Already spanning over 900 health care facilities and 500 medical centers across all 50 states, Heisenberg II ™ and Einstein II ™ collectively save their users tens of millions of dollars annually.
“We’re excited to partner with Huron to be able to drive end-to-end solutions and organizational transformation for our clients,” says William Reau, Chief Operating Officer and Principal at Hallmark. “By offering the full complement of strategic and operational solutions and software tools, our partnership will empower both Huron’s and Hallmark’s clients to solve their most pressing workforce and provider compensation challenges.”
Encompassing both Hallmark product lines and all related Huron services, Hallmark’s and Huron’s alliance will help healthcare providers further align their goals and processes; be more agile, efficient, and profitable; better leverage technology to transform their organizations; and provide the comprehensive expertise and tools needed to help them grow in an intensely competitive and rapidly evolving sector.
With the alliance effective immediately, both Huron and Hallmark clients can take advantage of the joint strategy-technology offerings. To learn more, visit https://www.hallmarkhcs.com.
ABOUT HALLMARK HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS
Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS) is a healthcare consulting and technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and health care. Designated as one of the top 15% fastest growing Fortune 5000 companies in the U.S., Hallmark has conducted hundreds of engagements for hundreds of client locations throughout the nation, including some of the biggest names in the healthcare sector. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered tens of millions of dollars in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technologies paired with strategic consulting.
Hallmark’s workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit https://www.einsteinii.com and https://www.heisenbergii.com.
Susan Woodard
Healthcare organizations today are facing a rapidly changing environment and shrinking labor market for clinical staff, making it harder than ever to attract and retain physicians and nurses. Navigating these challenges requires both the forward-looking strategy and operational guidance for which Huron is renowned and the industry-leading technology enablement that is inherent in Hallmark’s software solutions.
“With our collective experience and capabilities across both Huron and Hallmark we can help healthcare organizations better manage their clinical workforce, from strategy through advanced technology-enabled execution to deliver better employee engagement and patient outcomes,” says Jim Gallas, Healthcare Business Leader at Huron.
Hallmark’s portfolio of solutions includes the Heisenberg II ™ and Einstein II ™ software platforms. Heisenberg II ™, now patented, is a cloud-based compensation and contract management solution that helps improve the efficiency and accuracy of physician compensation and contracts. Einstein II ™ is an AI-powered solution that helps hospitals to source and attract nursing staff, optimize utilization of internal resource pools, and reduce external labor spend for both clinical and non-clinical staff. Both solutions deliver intelligent automation, configured workflows across disparate systems, and systemwide visibility and transparency needed to drive organizational improvements. Already spanning over 900 health care facilities and 500 medical centers across all 50 states, Heisenberg II ™ and Einstein II ™ collectively save their users tens of millions of dollars annually.
“We’re excited to partner with Huron to be able to drive end-to-end solutions and organizational transformation for our clients,” says William Reau, Chief Operating Officer and Principal at Hallmark. “By offering the full complement of strategic and operational solutions and software tools, our partnership will empower both Huron’s and Hallmark’s clients to solve their most pressing workforce and provider compensation challenges.”
Encompassing both Hallmark product lines and all related Huron services, Hallmark’s and Huron’s alliance will help healthcare providers further align their goals and processes; be more agile, efficient, and profitable; better leverage technology to transform their organizations; and provide the comprehensive expertise and tools needed to help them grow in an intensely competitive and rapidly evolving sector.
With the alliance effective immediately, both Huron and Hallmark clients can take advantage of the joint strategy-technology offerings. To learn more, visit https://www.hallmarkhcs.com.
ABOUT HALLMARK HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS
Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS) is a healthcare consulting and technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and health care. Designated as one of the top 15% fastest growing Fortune 5000 companies in the U.S., Hallmark has conducted hundreds of engagements for hundreds of client locations throughout the nation, including some of the biggest names in the healthcare sector. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered tens of millions of dollars in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technologies paired with strategic consulting.
Hallmark’s workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit https://www.einsteinii.com and https://www.heisenbergii.com.
Susan Woodard
Hallmark Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
+1 904-305-7757
susan.woodard@hallmarkhcs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn