Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Experiences Momentum: DelveInsight Estimates a Diverse Lupus Pipeline Comprising a Broad Spectrum of Molecular Targets

Lupus Nephritis Pipeline encompasses promising therapies with an aim to meet the unmet need in the Lupus Nephritis treatment space.

DelveInsight’s ‘Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Insights’ report lays down a holistic coverage of the available therapies, Lupus Nephritis pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies active in the Lupus Nephritis pipeline domain, drivers and barriers in the successful launch of the therapies and future trends.

Some of the notable pointers extracted from the Lupus Nephritis Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s analysis depicts a robust Lupus Nephritis Pipeline with 24+ active players in the domain working on 24+ pipeline therapies .

in the domain working on . Key Lupus Nephritis pipeline therapies such as AT-1501, Zanubrutinib, Secukinumab, NTR-441, Guselkumab, Obinutuzumab, BMS-986165, LABP-104, SHR-1314, Itolizumab, Ravulizumab, BI-655064, OMS721, Sirolimus, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis.

and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis. Roche, Omeros Corporation, Novartis, BeiGene, Janssen Biotech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Neutrolis Therapeutics, Landos Biopharma, Equillium, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, North China Pharmaceutical Group among several others are some of the key prominent pharma players working in the domain.

among several others are some of the key prominent pharma players working in the domain. In August 2020, Roche initiated a Phase III randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Obinutuzumab in patients with ISN/RPS 2003 Class III Or IV lupus nephritis. Results of the Phase II NOBILITY trial showed that obinutuzumab (Gazyva, Genentech) was well-tolerated with “no unexpected safety findings” by week 104.

In June 2021, North China Pharmaceutical Group Corporation in collaboration with Peking Union Medical College Hospital are planning to initiate a Phase III, single-center, one-arm, open-label pilot study to investigate the efficacy of sirolimus for mild proteinuric flares in patients with Class III/IV±V lupus nephritis.

The Lupus Nephritis Pipeline report covers the ongoing clinical trials, deals, mergers & acquisitions taking place in the domain, recent approvals and failures in space, and growth prospects across the Lupus Nephritis domain.

Lupus Nephritis Overview

Lupus Nephritis (LN), is one of the most severe organ manifestations of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), which is an autoimmune disorder. The condition leads to the loss of immune tolerance of endogenous nuclear material resulting in systemic autoimmunity that causes damage to various tissues and organs.

Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA AT-1501 Eledon Pharmaceuticals Phase I CD40 ligand inhibitors Injectable Zanubrutinib BeiGene Phase II Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral Secukinumab Novartis Phase III IL17A protein inhibitors Subcutaneous NTR-441 Neutrolis Therapeutics Preclinical Extracellular trap inhibitors NA Guselkumab Janssen Research & Development Phase II Interleukin-23 subunit p19 inhibitors Intravenous Obinutuzumab Roche Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity CD20 LABP-104 Landos Biopharma Preclinical LANCL2 agonist Oral Itolizumab Equillium Phase I CD6 antigen inhibitors Subcutaneous BI-655064 Boehringer Ingelheim Phase II CD40 antigen inhibitors Subcutaneous Nipocalimab Janssen Research & Development Phase II Fc receptor antagonists Intravenous

Lupus Nephritis Therapeutics Assessment

The Lupus Nephritis Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Lupus Nephritis emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

By Molecule Type

Small molecules

Monoclonal antibodies

By Route of Administration

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Oral

Injectable

By Mechanism of Action

CD6 antigen inhibitors

Agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors

CD40 ligand inhibitors

Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity

Interleukin-23 subunit p19 inhibitors

LANCL2 agonist

Interferon-alpha inhibitors

IL17A protein inhibitors

Extracellular trap inhibitors

By Targets

IL17A protein

CD20

Agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase

Complement C5

MASP2 protein

CD40 antigen

Interleukin-23 subunit p19

TYK2 kinase

Complement C3

Scope of the Lupus Nephritis Drug Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Roche, Omeros Corporation, Novartis, BeiGene, Janssen Biotech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Neutrolis Therapeutics, Landos Biopharma, Equillium, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, North China Pharmaceutical Group, among others.

Key Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Therapies: AT-1501, Zanubrutinib, Secukinumab, NTR-441, Guselkumab, Obinutuzumab, BMS-986165, LABP-104, SHR-1314, Itolizumab, Ravulizumab, BI-655064, OMS721, Sirolimus, and several others.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Lupus Nephritis Disease Overview 4 Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis 5 Lupus Nephritis Therapeutic Assessment 6 In-depth Commercial Assessment 7 Lupus Nephritis – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 8 In-depth Commercial Lupus Nephritis Assessment 9 Lupus Nephritis Collaboration Deals 10 Late Stage Lupus Nephritis Products (Phase III) 11 Mid-Stage Lupus Nephritis Products (Phase II) 12 Early Stage Lupus Nephritis Products (Phase I) 13 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Lupus Nephritis Products 14 Inactive Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Products 15 Key Lupus Nephritis Products 16 Unmet Needs 17 Lupus Nephritis Market Drivers and Barriers 18 Future Perspectives and Conclusion 19 Analyst Views 20 Key Lupus Nephritis Companies 21 Appendix

