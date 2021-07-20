Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Experiences Momentum: DelveInsight Estimates a Diverse Lupus Pipeline Comprising a Broad Spectrum of Molecular Targets

Lupus Nephritis Pipeline encompasses promising therapies with an aim to meet the unmet need in the Lupus Nephritis treatment space.

DelveInsight’s Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Insights report lays down a holistic coverage of the available therapies, Lupus Nephritis pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies active in the Lupus Nephritis pipeline domain, drivers and barriers in the successful launch of the therapies and future trends. 

Some of the notable pointers extracted from the Lupus Nephritis Pipeline report:

  • DelveInsight’s analysis depicts a robust Lupus Nephritis Pipeline with 24+ active players in the domain working on 24+ pipeline therapies
  • Key Lupus Nephritis pipeline therapies such as AT-1501, Zanubrutinib, Secukinumab, NTR-441, Guselkumab, Obinutuzumab, BMS-986165, LABP-104, SHR-1314, Itolizumab, Ravulizumab, BI-655064, OMS721, Sirolimus, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis. 
  • Roche, Omeros Corporation, Novartis, BeiGene, Janssen Biotech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Neutrolis Therapeutics, Landos Biopharma, Equillium, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, North China Pharmaceutical Group among several others are some of the key prominent pharma players working in the domain. 
  • In August 2020, Roche initiated a Phase III randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Obinutuzumab in patients with ISN/RPS 2003 Class III Or IV lupus nephritis. Results of the Phase II NOBILITY trial showed that obinutuzumab (Gazyva, Genentech) was well-tolerated with “no unexpected safety findings” by week 104.
  • In June 2021, North China Pharmaceutical Group Corporation in collaboration with Peking Union Medical College Hospital are planning to initiate a Phase III, single-center, one-arm, open-label pilot study to investigate the efficacy of sirolimus for mild proteinuric flares in patients with Class III/IV±V lupus nephritis.

The Lupus Nephritis Pipeline report covers the ongoing clinical trials, deals, mergers & acquisitions taking place in the domain, recent approvals and failures in space, and growth prospects across the Lupus Nephritis domain.

Lupus Nephritis Overview

Lupus Nephritis (LN), is one of the most severe organ manifestations of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), which is an autoimmune disorder. The condition leads to the loss of immune tolerance of endogenous nuclear material resulting in systemic autoimmunity that causes damage to various tissues and organs.

Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Drugs 

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA
AT-1501 Eledon Pharmaceuticals Phase I CD40 ligand inhibitors Injectable
Zanubrutinib BeiGene Phase II Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral
Secukinumab Novartis Phase III IL17A protein inhibitors Subcutaneous
NTR-441 Neutrolis Therapeutics Preclinical Extracellular trap inhibitors NA
Guselkumab Janssen Research & Development Phase II Interleukin-23 subunit p19 inhibitors Intravenous
Obinutuzumab Roche Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity CD20
LABP-104 Landos Biopharma Preclinical LANCL2 agonist Oral
Itolizumab Equillium Phase I CD6 antigen inhibitors Subcutaneous
BI-655064 Boehringer Ingelheim Phase II CD40 antigen inhibitors Subcutaneous
Nipocalimab Janssen Research & Development Phase II Fc receptor antagonists Intravenous

Lupus Nephritis Therapeutics Assessment 

The Lupus Nephritis Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Lupus Nephritis emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

  • Mono
  • Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery 
  • Pre-clinical
  • Phase I
  • Phase II
  • Phase III

By Molecule Type 

  • Small molecules
  • Monoclonal antibodies

By Route of Administration

  • Subcutaneous
  • Intravenous
  • Oral
  • Injectable

By Mechanism of Action

  • CD6 antigen inhibitors
  • Agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors
  • CD40 ligand inhibitors
  • Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity
  • Interleukin-23 subunit p19 inhibitors
  • LANCL2 agonist
  • Interferon-alpha inhibitors
  • IL17A protein inhibitors
  • Extracellular trap inhibitors

By Targets

  • IL17A protein
  • CD20
  • Agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase
  • Complement C5
  • MASP2 protein
  • CD40 antigen
  • Interleukin-23 subunit p19
  • TYK2 kinase
  • Complement C3

Scope of the Lupus Nephritis Drug Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global
Key Players: Roche, Omeros Corporation, Novartis, BeiGene, Janssen Biotech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Neutrolis Therapeutics, Landos Biopharma, Equillium, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, North China Pharmaceutical Group, among others.
Key Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Therapies: AT-1501, Zanubrutinib, Secukinumab, NTR-441, Guselkumab, Obinutuzumab, BMS-986165, LABP-104, SHR-1314, Itolizumab, Ravulizumab, BI-655064, OMS721, Sirolimus, and several others. 

Table of Contents 

1 Report Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Lupus Nephritis Disease Overview
4 Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis
5 Lupus Nephritis Therapeutic Assessment
6 In-depth Commercial Assessment
7 Lupus Nephritis – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
8 In-depth Commercial Lupus Nephritis Assessment
9 Lupus Nephritis Collaboration Deals 
10 Late Stage Lupus Nephritis Products (Phase III)
11 Mid-Stage Lupus Nephritis Products (Phase II)
12 Early Stage Lupus Nephritis Products (Phase I)
13 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Lupus Nephritis Products
14 Inactive Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Products 
15 Key Lupus Nephritis Products
16 Unmet Needs
17 Lupus Nephritis Market Drivers and Barriers
18 Future Perspectives and Conclusion
19 Analyst Views
20 Key Lupus Nephritis Companies
21 Appendix

