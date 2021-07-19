TODAY: In Sonoma County, Governor Newsom to Highlight California Comeback Plan Investments Confronting Homelessness and the Housing Affordability Crisis

SONOMA COUNTY – Today in Sonoma County, Governor Gavin Newsom will highlight his California Comeback Plan’s investments to spur the construction of affordable housing and the historic $12 billion in funding to tackle the homelessness crisis head-on, helping tens of thousands of people off the streets while also demanding greater accountability and more urgency from local governments.

WHEN: Monday, July 19, 2021 at approx. 10:30 a.m. PDT

