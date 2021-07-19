Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,137 in the last 365 days.

TODAY: In Sonoma County, Governor Newsom to Highlight California Comeback Plan Investments Confronting Homelessness and the Housing Affordability Crisis

SONOMA COUNTY – Today in Sonoma County, Governor Gavin Newsom will highlight his California Comeback Plan’s investments to spur the construction of affordable housing and the historic $12 billion in funding to tackle the homelessness crisis head-on, helping tens of thousands of people off the streets while also demanding greater accountability and more urgency from local governments.

WHEN: Monday, July 19, 2021 at approx. 10:30 a.m. PDT

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and California Governor YouTube page.

This press conference is also available to TV stations on the TVu Grid as “CALOES_SOC” and on the LiveU Matrix under “CA-Governors-Office.”

**NOTE: This event is open to credentialed media only, reporters interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov with names of the reporters who will be in attendance for information on covering the event.

You just read:

TODAY: In Sonoma County, Governor Newsom to Highlight California Comeback Plan Investments Confronting Homelessness and the Housing Affordability Crisis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.