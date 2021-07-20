Restoration, Renovation & Roofing Leaders BluSky Announces new “Code of Ethics for Subcontractors”

BluSky's new “Code of Ethics for Subcontractors” is intended to help make its high expectations clear to the many trade partners they work with.

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s no shortage of subcontractors in the construction world who are hardworking and devoted to doing the best job possible. In some cases, it is beneficial to clearly state what is expected in order to extract an even higher level of commitment. BluSky Restoration Contractors , a restoration and renovation expert who works across the United States accepting both commercial and residential clients, have seen the challenge of transmitting their own high standards and values to their BluSky subcontractors , trade partners, and vendors that they collaborate with. Now in what is surely a “win-win” BluSky has made available a new “ Code of Ethics for Subcontractors ,” which they require all subcontractors, trade partners, and vendors to read and agree to before they are brought on to a job. This makes expectations clear and removes any confusion on a number of important topics. The code of ethics has been met with enthusiasm.“This is our passion and our brand is really the only name that clients associate with a job, even if it is a contractor doing an element of the work,” commented Kent Stemper, BluSky CEO. “As we continue to grow at a rapid pace, we thought it was only fair to create the code of ethics - that we expect our trade partners and subcontractors to follow - as clear as possible. It’s great to have everyone on the same page.”Highlights of the BluSky “Code of Ethics for Subcontractors” includes: complying with all laws, like Equal Employment Opportunities / No Harassment laws, Labor Conditions and Pay laws, and Human Rights Laws; being sure to help create and maintain a safe working environment; and acting under the highest levels of ethical conduct while working or at the workplace. Violations of the code of conduct are taken very seriously and can end in the termination of a subcontractor, trade partner, or vendor.For more information on BluSky be sure to visit https://goblusky.com ###