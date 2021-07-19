Route 837 West Seventh/West Eighth Avenue Lane Restrictions Begin Tuesday in West Homestead

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 837 (West Seventh/West Eighth Avenue) in West Homestead Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday, July 20 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions on Route 837 will occur in both directions between Neel Street and the ramp to Route 837 (East Carson Street) as crews drill test holes along the corridor. Lane restrictions will occur weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, July 30. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone as needed.

Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, Inc. and All Ways Safe will perform the work.

