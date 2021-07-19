Route 65 Mercer Road Single-lane Restrictions Tuesday and Wednesday in North Sewickley

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Route 65 (Mercer Road) in North Sewickley Township, Beaver County, will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, July 20-21 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Route 65 between Bologne Valley Road and Sylvia Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday as crews conduct pavement core drilling work. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

