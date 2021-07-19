Oniontown Road/Hamburg Road in Mercer County Remains Closed

​Due to flood damage, Oniontown Road/Hamburg Road (Route 4014) remains closed near the intersection with Crestview Drive Extension in Pymatuning Township.

The closure is expected to remain in place for at least two weeks.

Repairs to the roadway will be completed by PennDOT employees from the Mercer County facility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

