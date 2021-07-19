Stricklersville Road to Close for Culvert Rehabilitation in Franklin, London Britain Townships, Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – Stricklersville Road motorists will encounter a road closure between Appleton Road and Route 896 (New London Road) in Franklin and London Britain townships, Chester County, on Monday, August 2, through Friday, August 20, under a project to repair the culvert carrying Strickersville Road over the Christina River, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the road closure, Stricklersville Road motorists will be directed to use Appleton Road and Route 896 (New London Road). Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

The 62-year-old culvert, measuring 12 feet long and 32 feet wide, carries an average of 1,090 vehicles a day and is one of eight structures under a $5 million project to repair or replace poor condition bridges/culverts in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties.

Other structures completed under this project include:

Springton Road over Indian Run in Wallace Township, Chester County;

West State Road over the west branch of Red Clay Creek in Kennett Township, Chester County;

Route 282 (Creek Road) over a branch of the Brandywine Creek in East Brandywine Township, Chester County;

Clay Creek Road over White Clay Creek in Franklin Township, Chester County; and

2nd Avenue over Mingo Creek in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County.

The other structures in this improvement project includes the following:

Baltimore Pike over Red Clay Creek in New Garden Township, Chester County; and

Hulmeville Road over Chubb Run in Middletown Township and Penndel Borough, Bucks County.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, New Jersey is the general contractor on this improvement project that is financed with 100 percent state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

