Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of M Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 18, 2021, in the unit block of M Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:39 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. One of the victims fled the scene and flagged down MPD officers. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, July 18, 2021, 24 year-old Edward Waters, of Newark, NJ, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under active investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.