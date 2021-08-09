WrightIMC shares digital marketing expertise at upcoming Digital Summit Detroit event
WrightIMC VP of Operations Elmer Boutin will present at Digital Summit Detroit 2021. Digital Summit Detroit is in Detroit, Michigan, September 15-16, 2021.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-person professional events are making a comeback this year, and the Digital Summit series is no exception. One of WrightIMC’s search engine optimization and online reputation management experts will share during the upcoming 2-day Digital Summit Detroit.
Boutin’s session is titled “Performing Consumer Research-Oriented Organic Search.” It will help those in attendance understand some of the online research habits of consumers and how to develop a working model of keyword research that will help business owners and website managers understand the way people communicate their information needs as they search online.
The search engines have been moving to a human-centered, intent-based model for delivering search results for quite some time. Businesses still holding onto outdated models of website content strategy are missing out on opportunities to connect with their customers, both current and potential. In this session, Boutin will help you understand why this is important and how to tap into customers’ information needs.
.
About WrightIMC
Based in Allen, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, WrightIMC is an award-winning full-service interactive marketing consultancy with a deep foundation in search engine optimization and search engine marketing. The firm specializes in search engine optimization, pay-per-click management, online and offline brand reputation management, social media marketing, and Website design and development. Founded in 2007, the firm has helped hundreds of companies of all sizes make more money online.
About Digital Summit
Digital Summit has become the go-to resource for those seeking to further their knowledge and skillset in the ever-evolving digital ecosystem. Digital Summit produces over 1,200+ sessions, workshops, and seminars annually covering digital marketing best practices & tactics. Visit digitalsummit.com for more information.
Tony Wright
WrightIMC
+1 972-215-7167
email us here