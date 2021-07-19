Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Canadian Border Travel Announcement

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement in response to the Canadian Government’s announcement that it will ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Americans, effective August 9:

“I am encouraged to hear that the Canadian Government has announced they will soon welcome fully vaccinated Americans to Canada once again. Vermonters value the close trading relationship and friendship we share with Canadians, and I know many are eagerly awaiting visiting again after more than 16 months.

“As Vermont leads the United States in vaccinations, and Canada makes great progress administering vaccines, now is the time to begin safely resuming non-essential travel, and I hope our federal government follows suit. The Green Mountain State looks forward to welcoming our neighbors to the north back to Vermont, I look forward to learning more from our federal partners in the coming days.”

