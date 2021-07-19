Non-Resident Hunters: Purchase Illinois Fall Deer and Turkey Permits OTC

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Non-residents planning to hunt this fall during the Illinois Archery Deer and Fall Archery Turkey seasons, along with non-resident youth planning to hunt during the Illinois Youth Firearm Deer Season and Archery Deer Season, will need to purchase those permits over-the-counter (OTC).

As part of the transition to a new Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) license and permit system during 2021, online sales of certain non-resident hunting permits are not available for those seasons this fall.

Non-resident permits for those seasons can be purchased beginning Aug. 3, 2021 at IDNR license and permit vendors located throughout the state. An agent locator can be found on the IDNR website at https://www.exploremoreil.com/agentlocator.

For more information on Illinois hunting season dates and regulations, check the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/default.aspx.

