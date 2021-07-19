Coronavirus - South Africa: Launch of Vaccination Programme for Correctional Services Officials and Inmates

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola MP and the Acting Minister of Health, Mmamoloko Kubayi MP, will officially launch the Correctional Services Vaccination Rollout Programme, on Tuesday 20 July 2021, at the Johannesburg Management Area.

Vaccination for the majority of Correctional Services officials commenced on the 15th of July 2021. Correctional Services officials are being vaccinated in public and private vaccination sites across the country. The vaccination of inmates will commence on Tuesday, 20 July 2021, at the 90 approved vaccination sites in Correctional Centres across the country.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has prioritized vaccination of both officials and inmates to ensure their protection and that of the general public. Outbreaks of COVID-19 in Correctional Centres have a potential to spread to communities, hence the need to vaccinate both inmates and official.

Inmates also get vaccinated in line with the Nelson Mandela Rules, which clearly stipulate that inmates should enjoy the same standards of healthcare available in the community. There is a high risk of inmates being exposed to COVID-19, due to the limitations of physical distancing in Correctional facilities.

DCS remains committed to create a safer working environment for all its officials and the vaccination programme will contribute towards that.

Both officials and inmates, are encouraged to get vaccinated. Awareness campaigns continue to be implemented within DCS to demystify some of the myths around vaccines. Minister Lamola will also get vaccinated during the launch.

Details of the Launch of the Vaccination Rollout Programme are as follows: Date: Tuesday, 20 July 2021 Venue: Johannesburg Management Area, Medium C Time: 10h00

Issued by the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services