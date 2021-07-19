Coronavirus - South Africa: Ministers Zulu and Kubayi to Visit Vaccination Sites in Tembisa

As the social development sector kicks off its vaccination rollout plan, the Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu and Acting Minister of Health, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi will visit two vaccination sites in Tembisa and Thokoza on Monday, 19 July 2021.

The Department of Social Development wishes to vaccinate its more than 240 000 workforce from 19 July to 23 July 2021. The vaccination roll-out plan will include frontline workers in the following categories:

• The Early Childhood Development (ECD) workforce – this is inclusive of ECD practitioners and staff who work in the ECD environment. The Department has been working with the ECD Inter-Sectoral Forum to ensure that no-one is left behind, given that ECDs remain open whilst schools are closed and practitioners are equally at risk of the contracting the virus. We want to highlight that this includes all ECDs both registered and unregistered with government, including centre and non-centre-based programmes;

• All Social Service Professionals – this includes all Social Workers, Auxiliary Social Workers, Student Social Workers who are currently doing fieldwork, Child and Youth Care Workers, Child and Youth Care Auxiliary Workers and is inclusive of all Social Service Professionals in the public, private or NGO sectors;

• Community Development Practitioners, employed by the Department of Social Development; and

• Frontline staff working in the Department of Social Development across the Republic, including at all Social Development Facilities, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), the National Development Agency (NDA), and the South African Council for Social Service Professions (SACSSP).

Members of the media are invited to cover the visit scheduled as follows:

*First visit* Time: 11:00 – 11:45 Venue: Tembisa Health care centre (Rabasotho Hall) Cnr Andrew Mapheto and George Nyanga Streets

*Second visit* Time: 12:00- 12:45 Venue: Thokoza Progressive Youth 8679 Tshepo Street Thokoza

ISSUED BY THE DEPARTMENTS OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT AND HEALTH