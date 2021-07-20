Award Winning Contractor And Real Estate Investor Gary Nash Launches New Venture Genius Investing Academy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary Nash, a leading authority in high-profit real estate investment strategies, recently started Genius Investing Academy, a resource hub for intermediate real estate investors in need of fresh approaches and systems for better ROI. Having worked in both real estate and design-build construction, he has a total of forty years of experience when it comes to fixing and flipping properties.
He is set on making this new business his most successful yet by sharing his knowledge and expertise to others who are interested and want to get into the industry.
Genius Investing Academy’s goal is to help wholesale real estate, fix and flip or buy and hold investors get more deals, improve their margins on wholesales or just mastering the art of real estate in general. Any questions about renovations or about this business can be learned through his courses.
Gary, as a mentor, takes his students through ten dynamic courses and teaches them everything they need to know step-by-step. Any theory, best practices approach, strategies, procedures and techniques is provided in order to come out of his class and start your way to success. He shows the ins-and-out of the game so that anyone who wishes to learn has the right tools when starting their own journey.
The course also provides programs such as deal analyzer, “State Of The Art” home design software and The Bid Bible, a buy-out process scope and estimated sheet. Complemented with the rigorous but comprehensive training program, students leave equipped and prepared.
The Genius Investing Academy’s purpose is to allow real estate investors to double their profits and lead a better life with more freedom. In other words, to be their own boss and structure their lifestyle around work and not the other way around.
“I now enjoy a freedom most investors only dream about. I share this with you not to brag but to illustrate if someone like me who began as a bricklayer can do this, I know you can as well!" comments Nash.
Gary’s construction company was listed as one of the top fifty contractors in the country by Remodeling Magazine, his advice and knowledge is set in concrete and backed up by his success. Topping out with over eight million in gross revenue, with his more than fifty employees by his side he won over thirty-five contractors of the year awards. His achievements in construction and real estate investing make him more than a mentor and differentiates him from the crowd.
The Genius Investing Academy has the connections, software, and expertise that get real estate investors and prospective real estate investors, higher profits and better industry knowledge.
Course takers can learn from a reliable source of information and take this opportunity head-on without looking back. The best knowledge is one that was learnt through failure and success and in this case, Gary proves that he knows what he’s talking about. With his help, consumers can access themselves, learn, and enact real change.
Genius Investing Academy is the go-to resource for real estate investors throughout the country. His massive experience over the years coupled with the software and tools provided gives real estate investors a deeper understanding of the assembly of houses which is crucial when you are wanting to maximize the deals potential.
“I've been in real estate for about nine years now, and managing renovations for two years.
During the course, I learned new ways to analyze projects and how to look at them differently. I learned how to creatively solve problems that had been preventing us from maximizing our profits in the past” attests one of his students, Zakaria Mathews.
With his expertise, these courses are the go-to resource for investors who want more deal flow and want to maximize their profits on the deals they get.
For those interested in learning more about Genius Investing Academy and its founder, the website can be found here.
About Gary Nash
Founder of Genius Investing Academy, Gary Nash is a leading authority in high-profit real estate investment strategies. Experienced and proven in both real estate investing and design-build construction, he is a seasoned professional with over 40 years of experience fixing and flipping properties. Having achieved extreme success in the construction industry with over 50 employees, completing over 8 million in gross revenue annually,winning over 35 contractor of the year awards, and listed as one of the top 50 Contractors in the country by Remodeling Magazine.
Gary now mentors real estate investors throughout the country teaching them how to see the potential of any given deal, how to execute that vision and the insight for effective contractor management, so they can increase their deal flow and maximize their profits because he believes most investors aren’t realizing half of their potential.
Nadya Rousseau
Nadya Rousseau
