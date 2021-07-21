Auto-ISAC Partners with Cybellum to Enhance Automotive Vulnerability Management Operations
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, D.C, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) gains a new strategic partner, Cybellum.
The partnership will provide Auto-ISAC members with insights on automotive component software cybersecurity for embedded products spanning vulnerability management, compliance and security policies, continuous monitoring and incident response.
In addition, Auto-ISAC’s members will gain actionable insights on how to improve the security of connected vehicles by identifying risks in automotive firmware across vendors and ECU types, prioritizing vulnerabilities, and managing and monitoring security assets throughout the vehicle lifespan.
The Auto-ISAC was formed in 2015 by automakers to promote collaboration between suppliers, commercial vehicle companies and automobile manufacturers around vehicle cybersecurity issues. It operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks.
Cybellum was founded to provide automotive product security teams with the infrastructure to develop and maintain secure products at scale. Its Cyber Digital TwinsTM platform unifies pre-SOP Product Security Assessments with post-SOP Product Security Operations, presenting the visibility and governance needed to secure products across their lifespan.
“With Cybellum as a strategic partner we are able to increase the visibility that Auto-ISAC’s members have into the security of their connected vehicles and their embedded components,” said Faye Francy, Executive Director of the Auto-ISAC. “Strategic partnerships with innovators like Cybellum will help our members to proactively manage their product security and enhance the overall cybersecurity posture of the industry.”
“As vehicles become increasingly connected and software driven, and with cyber-attacks on the rise, product security takes a strategic role in our industry,” said Slava Bronfman, co-founder and CEO of Cybellum. “We are excited to partner with Auto-ISAC on defining the automotive vulnerability management, monitoring standards and best practices so we can all continue our mission to build and maintain secure vehicles.”
The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets and carriers and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
Auto-ISAC’s 2021 Cybersecurity Summit is scheduled for October 13-14, 2021, hosted by General Motors in Detroit, MI and virtually. To register or become a sponsor of the Summit, please visit 2021 Auto-ISAC Cybersecurity Summit and follow us @autoisac.
About Cybellum
Cybellum empowers automotive OEMs and suppliers to identify and remediate security risks at scale, throughout the entire vehicle life cycle. Our agentless solution scans embedded software components without needing access to their source code, exposing all cyber vulnerabilities. Manufacturers can then take immediate actions and eliminate any cyber risk in the development and production process, before any harm is done, while continuously monitoring for emerging threats impacting vehicles on the road. Read more at www.cybellum.com.
