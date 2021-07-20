Novus Shield Introduces Vieshield, A Next-Generation Hand Sanitizer Product Line
An Orange County, CA-based company, Novus Shield, (https://novusshield.com/ ), has introduced VieShield, a unique patented and patent-pending product line that potentially offers long-term protection against COVID-19, other viruses, bacteria, and fungal infections.
VieShield’s patented and patent-pending products feature an all-in-one hand & mask spray, invisible glove gel, and a portable foggerANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A safe work environment, something many of us used to take for granted before the recent pandemic, is no longer a simple proposition.
Getting back to normal in a post-COVID pandemic world is proving a daunting task for employers and employees alike amid lingering worries about the effectiveness of masks, vaccines, safe work environments, and the threat of new Covid virus strains.
One Orange County-based company, Novus Shield, (https://novusshield.com/ ), has responded to this dilemma and ongoing challenge with the introduction of an innovative complete solution called VieShield, a unique patented and patent-pending next-generation hand sanitizer product line that potentially offers long-term protection against COVID-19, other viruses, bacteria, and even fungal infections.
The company’s current VieShield products feature an all-in-one hand & mask spray, invisible glove gel, and a fogger. All products are FDA registered, IDC approved, and FDA approval is pending. Novus Shield has also developed a One-Step COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test Kit called VieScreen. The Self-Test-Kit has been submitted and registered for EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) and has been issued a Firm Establishment Identifier (FEI) number by the FDA and is currently ready to go to market with EUA Approval Pending status.
Backed by science, VieShield employs a combination of magnesium hydroxide, copper, and benzalkonium chloride to create nanoplatelets that settle into the skin or other surfaces.
Top VieShield product benefits include:
• Potentially provides more than four hours of anti-COVID-19 protection.
• Completely non-toxic, safe, non-flammable, and moisturizing — no more drying needed. Safe to use on masks, face, hair, clothing, and other surfaces.
• Works even when heavily diluted.
• Physician approved (https://novusshield.com/3d-flip-book/dr-tested-and-recommended/ ).
“COVID-19 is a problem that won’t be going away anytime soon. Unfortunately, current solutions such as masks and current hand sanitizers give the user a false sense of security, even vaccinations have significant limitations,” said Co Hoang, president of Novus Shield. “We offer the next generation of hand sanitizers and a true sense of security.”
Additional key features and benefits of the company’s products include:
VieShield All-in-One Spray
• Effective on a range of surfaces: Spray can also be used on hard and soft surfaces, face and skin, clothing, and almost anywhere else you can think of.
VieShield Invisible Glove Gel
• The gel goes on your hands helping to moisturize them and still offers potential virus protection for more than four hours.
VieShield Fogger
• Ideal option for sanitizing offices, retail spaces, hotels, events, restaurants, cars, and homes.
• Spray down surfaces rapidly in high-traffic areas.
VieScreen product benefits include:
• Early detection.
• Fast results (in as little as 5 minutes).
• Comfortable to use. No more sticking a swab up your nostril.
• Accurate. Low false-negative rates.
• Easy to use. A one-step solution that can provide peace of mind within minutes.
• Convenient self-test. Can be used anywhere or by anyone at any time.
Hoang said the company’s VieShield products are substantiated by studies, (https://novusshield.com/3d-flip-book/killratetest/ ).
“There is nothing on the market that can claim this level of efficacy and effectiveness,” Hoang added. “All other sanitizers are sanitizers of ‘old’ and don’t offer the ongoing protection, hence, they are sanitizers of the past. They kill everything that has already landed on your hands. Our products are the sanitizer of the future!”
Novus Shield plans to launch its products focusing on consumers and businesses in a market expected to be worth approximately $USD 17 billion globally by 2026.
“VieShield stands out as a complete system that offers long-lasting protection,” Hoang said. “We provide something truly different yet effective.”
About Novus Shield
Orange County-based Novus Shield has introduced VieShield, a unique patented and patent-pending next-generation hand sanitizer product line. For more information, please visit, https://novusshield.com/.
