I-15 Nightly Lane Closures, Median Upgrades July 25-30 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces inside travel lane and shoulder closures along north and southbound Interstate 15 between Blue Diamond Road (State Route 160) and Tropicana Avenue (State Route 593) from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of July 25 and concluding the morning of July 30, in Clark County. The temporary closures are needed to wash and paint the median barrier railing.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.