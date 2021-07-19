Dive into the Most Innovative Online Education Center and Intuitive Resource Hub for Spine Treatment and Care

/EIN News/ -- Westmont, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A brand new comprehensive online spine care, treatment and surgical resource center is now live for Dr. Ronjon Paul's patients. P. Ronjon Paul, MD prioritized the launch of an all-in-one online education and resource hub for patients. The new site is functional, simple, and effective and will help patients navigate a wide range of spine and back issues. Since founding the Spine Center in 2005, Dr. Paul had hoped to provide an educational online experience that is intuitive, resourceful and user-friendly for patients.

Dr. Ronjon Paul has dedicated the new site to talented immigrant doctors from all over the world stating, "This website is dedicated to ambitious, passionate, and creative individuals who decided to make the United States their home and render the best medical service and care to its patients."

The Spine Center in Naperville, IL offers minimally invasive and comprehensive care for cervical and lumbar spine treatments and procedures. The resource helps patients navigate the different aspects of spine and back conditions, treatments and procedures online while also helping patients understand how to navigate and contact the clinic.

Patients can learn about different surgical spine procedures including educational content and insightful information on Anterior Cervical Fusion, Anterior Lumbar Fusion, Lateral Interbody Fusion, Anterior Cervical Disc Replacement, Minimally Invasive TLIF, Lumbar Microdiscectomy, and Lumbar Decompression.

Dr. Paul understands that patients usually have mountainous questions about their condition. The new Spine Center resource site will help patients learn more information, form realistic expectations, and make informed decisions.

Furthermore, patients can learn about diagnostic imaging and tests for spine and back pain like MRI, radiographic assessments of back pain, specialized nerve tests and more. Patients can also learn more information about non-surgical spine treatments like Physical Therapy, Athletic Rehabilitation, Activity Modification, Epidural Steroid Injections, and Ergonomic Changes.

The site represents the culmination of all the cutting-edge and transformative spine care and solutions both surgical and non-surgical giving patients the opportunity to become more proactive and explore the best potential outcome. The site encompasses the strong commitment and excellence of Dr. Paul in different types of spinal diagnosis, treatment, and surgery.

About P. Ronjon Paul, MD

When it comes to spine diagnosis, surgery, and treatments, Dr. Ronjon Paul believes in a contemporary and progressive approach.

The recognized approach of Dr. Ronjon Paul continues to garner more attraction not just in the United States but throughout the world. Dr. Paul has top-tier expertise in spine care, treatment and surgery and understands the changing dynamics of the healthcare sector. When it comes to patient care, he continues to raise the bar in Chicago and beyond.

Dr. Paul believes in long-term solutions and offers the most ideal treatments that work in favor of patients. When it comes to complex lumbar and cervical spine reconstruction, Dr. Paul holds a unique position in the American and international medical community. Dr. Paul always takes into account the human element that powers his skills, motivation, and dedication to provide the best spine care and service to patients.

Contact Information

Naperville - The Spine Center

120 Spalding Dr, Suite 400,

Naperville, IL 60540

(630) 967-2225

https://paulspine.com/locations/spine-center-naperville/

Westmont - Ambu­la­to­ry Sur­gi­cal Cen­ter

815 Pasquinelli Dr,

Westmont, IL 60559

(331) 903-1680

https://paulspine.com/locations/ambulatory-surgical-center-westmont/

Naperville - Edward Hospital

801 S Washington St,

Naperville, IL 60540

(630) 527-3358

https://paulspine.com/locations/edward-hospital-naperville/

