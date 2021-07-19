Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Honors Fallen K-9 Officer with Certificate and Proposed Law

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, has presented a certificate of appreciation and condolences to the St. Joseph Police Department in honor of Max, a K-9 officer who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic assault incident. Senator Luetkemeyer also promised to introduce “Max’s Law,” a measure to enhance penalties for killing a K-9 officer in the line of duty.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer presents a certificate of appreciation and condolences to St. Joseph Police Officer Lucas Winder, who served alongside Max, a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty.

“Missouri law currently penalizes killing a K-9 officer the same as property damage. I intend to change that,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “These heroic animals are fearlessly devoted to protecting their fellow police officers and serving the public. My legislation will recognize their contributions to our communities and ensure that individuals who take the life of a K-9 officer are subject to an appropriate consequence.”

A 3-year-old German Shepherd, Max served with the St. Joseph Police Department since February 2019. Max was killed on June 30 as his handler, Officer Lucas Winder, joined fellow officers in serving a warrant related to domestic assault. Born in Slovakia and trained in narcotics and patrol work, Max’s duties included drug detection, conducting searches, criminal apprehension and officer protection.

