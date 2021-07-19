Scott " Spiderman" Mulholland Explains Different Kinds of Interior Molds
Mold is far more common than you might think, says expert inspector Scott Mulholland.PLACE REDDICK, FL, UNITED STATES , July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners and investors are being encouraged to check their buildings for mold to prevent additional damage to their property. Mold is a more common problem than most know. An estimated 50% of homes in America have mold problems. Scott Mulholland has recently discussed mold in investment properties, offices, and homes. He has spent nearly four decades investigating homes and stopping damage as a contractor. As an expert on water damage and mold, Scott Mulholland wants to clear the air.
“I see people who are completely frozen with fear of mold,” says Spiderman Mulholland. “If they find out there might be mold in the space, they are terrified. This leads to dragging their feet to get a real inspection or wanting to just get out of the deal if they are in the process of purchasing. But, there are ways to prevent it and ways to fix it if the build is bad.”
He says the best process is to treat the mold immediately and then find the cause of the moisture invasion. There are a number of different mold types that are commonly found in homes, including:
Stachybotrys chartarum: Also called black mold and tends to grow on high cellulose porous surfaces, like paper and fiberboard.
Cladosporium: Thrives in warm and cool conditions, often found in fabrics, carpets, HVAC ducts, or wooden surfaces.
Penicillium: A fuzzy mold that grows due to water damage and may be found under carpets, insulation, or in basements.
Trichoderma: A creamy white mold that turns green and may be found on windowsills, wooden cupboards, bathrooms, or kitchens.
Aspergillus: A powdery-looking mold that doesn’t require a lot of air and is often found in fabrics, dry foods, walls, and attics.
Alternaria: A fuzzy white mold with black spots likely to be found near AC units, bathrooms, or kitchens growing on wallpaper and fabrics.
Aurobasidium: A pin mold with black spots that like grout, caulking, wood, and other porous surfaces.
Scott Mulholland says most people aren’t sensitive to the majority of mold. However, mold is a clear sign of a damage issue that should be addressed. He says sweating windows, leaky pipes and poor construction issues are common causes of mold.
“Rather than fear the mold or avoid it, property owners just need to find the right expert to get rid of it,” says Scott Mulholland. “I’ve been doing this for a long time and mold is not uncommon—but it isn’t something you want to let go. While a DIY fix may work in some cases, it often takes an expert to get rid of it completely and ensure the source of moisture doesn’t just cause the same problem again in the future.”
