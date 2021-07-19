Five Mile Run Road (State Route 3039) in Knox Township, Jefferson County to Close Next Week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a road closure for Five Mile Run Road (State Route 3039) in Jefferson County (Knox Township) July 26, 2021 through August 27, 2021.

The closure is 0.4 miles north of Ramsaytown to 0.5 miles south of Colon.

The closure is for contractor, Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion, PA, to replace Beech Hollow Bridge which carries State Route 3039 over a tributary to Five Mile Run, along with other miscellaneous construction.

To detour, motorists should use State Route 3039 to State Route 3033 in Brookville to State Route 36 to Ramsaytown Road to State Route 3039, and reverse.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.