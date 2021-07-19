Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lt. Governor To Join State and Elected Officials For The Official Opening Of The New Cumberland Barracks

Maryland State Police News Release

(CUMBERLAND, MD) – Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford will join Maryland State Police Superintendent Woodrow W. Jones III, Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Ellington Churchill, other elected officials, and current and members of the Maryland State Police, for the official opening of the new Cumberland Barracks.  The new barracks is built on the site of the previous barracks that had worn out after 62 years of continuous use. 

The new facility has a footprint unlike any barracks in the 100-year history of the Maryland State Police.  It incorporates best practices in public safety design and resolves many deficiencies of the old barracks. 

The event is open to the public and, in addition to remarks, will include a time capsule and cornerstone placement, a rededication of memorials at the barracks and tours of the new facility.  Many current and former Maryland State Police troopers and civilian employees are expected to attend.   

WHAT:          OFFICIAL OPENING OF NEW CUMBERLAND BARRACKS

WHEN:          THURSDAY, JULY 22, 2021  1:30 P.M. 

WHERE:       MARYLAND STATE POLICE

                     CUMBERLAND BARRACK

                     1125 NATIONAL HIGHWAY

                     CUMBERLAND, MD

CONTACT: Lt. H.B. Martz – Commander  301-729-2101

