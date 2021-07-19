Everise Hiring More than 200 in the Tahlequah Area

Everise, a next-generation outsourced customer experience firm, is expanding in Tahlequah and throughout the state of Oklahoma. Formally C3, the company intends to grow by 200 plus employees over the next three months, providing new steady state employment opportunities for hundreds of people.

Everise is hiring for these positions immediately with plans for continued growth in the Oklahoma area throughout 2021 and into 2022. The company’s College of Insurance (COI) training program empowers employees to take their careers to the next level. This fully underwritten program teaches the skills needed to obtain a Healthcare Insurance License. Everise will pay for all training and licensing fees. New employees can expect a competitive wage and a comprehensive benefits package.

“At Everise, we truly believe in creating a people-first culture that celebrates diversity and incubates innovation,” said Jeremy Jepperson, Chief Operating Officer, Americas. “We aim to be a company where employees feel valued and appreciated, and we differentiate ourselves through active employee engagement and training programs.”

With the COVID-19 restrictions still in place in many locations, Everise has worked diligently to ensure the health and safety of its workforce. The company’s work at home platform is available for employees to train at-home and work remotely until it is safe to return to in-person operations.

To apply and/or learn more about the company and opportunities available, visit weareeverise.com/careers.