Virtual Meeting Focuses On Highway 18 In Ward/Pecos Counties

MONAHANS/FORT STOCKTON — The Odessa District of TxDOT has scheduled a virtual public meeting regarding proposed improvements to Highway 18 in Ward and Pecos counties. The virtual public meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Following the virtual public meeting, the presentation will remain available for viewing through Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

The proposed project would go from Loop 464 south of Monahans in Ward County to Business Interstate 10 in Fort Stockton in Pecos County. The proposal consists of:

Widen this portion of Highway 18 and make it a four-lane divided highway with two lanes in each direction as well as both inside and outside shoulders

Include a wide center median and/or barrier

Provide median openings as needed based on traffic data

The proposed project is approximately 46 miles long. It has not been determined how much additional right of way may be required or whether the project will involve construction in wetlands or floodplains.

To log into the virtual public meeting, go to TxDOT.gov and keyword search “SH 18 South Virtual Public Meeting.” The online meeting room will open at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, and be available through Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The meeting will consist of a virtual room and will include both audio and visual components. The virtual public meeting webpage will feature maps and exhibits for the public to review and comment on. The public may submit comments using any of the following methods:

Online comment form found at TxDOT.gov, keyword search “SH 18 South Virtual Public Meeting.”

Email: SH18South@projectinformation.com

Mail comment form to: BGE Inc., Attn: SH 18 South, 2595 Dallas Parkway, Suite 101, Frisco TX 75034.

Comments must be received or postmarked by Friday, July 23, 2021, to be included in the official record of this virtual public meeting.

If you need additional information, please call project consultant engineer Larry G. Redden, P.E., at (214) 884-4253 to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process.

Following the virtual public meeting, TxDOT will consider public input received, collect and analyze additional data, develop improvement options, and may request additional public input at future public meetings. TxDOT is committed to developing this project in collaboration with the community in a way that meets the project goals while minimizing community impacts.

This project is in the planning stage. No construction funding or construction timeline has been established yet.