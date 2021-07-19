Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Have You Always Dreamed Of Becoming An Author?

Read the article below to find out how!

WASHINGTON , DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miajah Spriggs is one of CDMA Business Model’s many success stories. She started as an Intern at the company but CDMA Business Model helped her establish her career as a Published Poet and Author. Now, Miajah Spriggs helps lead in campaigns along with Youth Traffic Safety Town Hall.

"It's important that young people take themselves seriously and not waste time. I am just happy to work with a company that is providing me with endless opportunities not only as an In School Program Employee in DC but as a real published Author." ~ Miajah Spriggs

Check out her poetry books entitled "The Poem Bin" and "A Budding Flower" now available on Amazon.


About Us
#CDMABusinessModel: CDMA Business Model is an innovative experiential learning educational system which serves as an interchangeable collaborative platform that develop private and public sector entities through robust programming, online courses, virtual and in-person skill based training with advocacy components to establish social responsibility in society.

There are many opportunities to become an Author! Poetry is a form of literature that uses aesthetic and rhythmic qualities of language—such as phonaesthetics, sound symbolism, and metre—to evoke meanings in addition to, or in place of, the prosaic ostensible meaning. Fiction broadly refers to any narrative consisting of imaginary people, events, or descriptions—in other words, a narrative not based strictly on history or fact. It also commonly refers, more narrowly, to written narratives in prose and often specifically novels. Anime is hand-drawn and computer animation originating from or associated with Japan. The word anime is the Japanese term for animation, which means all forms of animated media. We can help you explore endless possibilities.


If you want to be another success story like Miajah Spriggs then you know what to do – get started with CDMA Business Model TODAY!

CDMA Business Model
CDMA Business Model
+1 833-625-0901
advertising@cdmabusinessmodel.com

