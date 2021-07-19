Have You Always Dreamed Of Becoming An Author?
Read the article below to find out how!WASHINGTON , DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miajah Spriggs is one of CDMA Business Model’s many success stories. She started as an Intern at the company but CDMA Business Model helped her establish her career as a Published Poet and Author. Now, Miajah Spriggs helps lead in campaigns along with Youth Traffic Safety Town Hall.
"It's important that young people take themselves seriously and not waste time. I am just happy to work with a company that is providing me with endless opportunities not only as an In School Program Employee in DC but as a real published Author." ~ Miajah Spriggs
Check out her poetry books entitled "The Poem Bin" and "A Budding Flower" now available on Amazon.
