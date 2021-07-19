Crash of TWA Flight 800 Launched the Development of Aircraft Fuel Tank Ignition Mitigation Technology Certified by FAA

Jetaire Group is an award-winning aerospace manufacturing, avionics safety, and aviation engineering firm specializing in Far 25.981 and FTFR Rule Compliance Michael Williams, President of Jetaire Group, is the Developer and Inventor of INVICTA -- an Aircraft Fuel Tank Ignition Mitigation System Certified by the FAA to Improve Air Safety Around the World

INVICTA Aircraft Fuel Tank Ignition Mitigation System Developed to Prevent Electrical Sparks that Caused TWA Flight 800 Crash

The legacy I’m leaving is that I made aviation safety better throughout the world, said Williams.” — Michael Williams

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year marks the 25th Anniversary of the tragic 1996 TWA crash caused from an electrical spark in the fuel tank that killed 230 people. Federal aviation experts later determined the crash probably resulted from an electrical spark in the center wing fuel tank that set off fumes in an empty fuel tank. From that investigation, the FAA issued safety recommendations and airworthiness directives that changed the way aircraft fuel systems are protected.

Because of this tragic incident, Michael Williams, President of Jetaire Group, developed multiple fuel system safety enhancements and invented a patented technology using a revolutionary reticulated foam-based fuel ignition mitigation system (INVICTA) that is installed in aircraft worldwide.

“The legacy I’m leaving is that I made aviation safety better throughout the world,” said Williams. “My inspiration to move this aircraft fuel tank safety initiation forward was due to my being impacted early by the loss of an Air Florida aircraft which I was schedule to be on in 1982.”

Williams is the original developer and manufacturer of INVICTA, which works by suppressing fuel ignition caused by heated fuel vapors, tank ruptures, or lightning strikes. Developed to assure that a TWA Flight 800 explosion does not reoccur, Jetaire’s INVICTA product is certified by the FAA and installed in numerous Boeing and Airbus models around the world. The INVICTA solution received three patents from the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office and is highly regarded in the industry with an FAA official stating, “INVICTA technology should be on every aircraft flying.”

“Michael’s contributions to the aviation industry have a tremendous impact on the safety of air travelers,” said Steve Champness, President of the Atlanta Aero Club. “Michael has dedicated his whole career to improving aircraft safety and is the recipient of our 2021 Epps Award which recognizes people making tremendous contributions to the aerospace industry.”

Jetaire Group holds the FAA Supplement Type Certificates (STC) for the installation of their INVICTA technology for the Boeing family of 737, 757, and 767 aircraft and the Airbus A320 series. INVICTA fulfills the FAR 25.981 and FTFR Rule Compliance and is known as the most reliable and cost-effective mitigation fuel tank flammability system in the industry.

Mr. Williams founded Jetaire Group, a global aerospace manufacturing and engineering organization, which now has four offices serving aviation customers in more than 50 countries. Jetaire Group provides complete avionics, safety, and electrical system solutions including certification, manufacture, and modification for customers in the aviation and aerospace industries.

Mr. Williams is an aerospace engineer, aviation industry inventor, award recipient, U.S. patent holder, and is responsible for nearly 200 major design approvals and certification of more than 500 major FAA approvals for commercial and corporate aircraft. He has received national recognition for:

• U.S. patent holder for INVICTA -- the first foam-based aircraft fuel tank mitigation solution.

• First individual to develop and certify an aftermarket system to suppress fires in lower cargo holds for B737, B727, MD80/90, and L-1011 aircraft.

• One of the youngest and first African Americans designated by the FAA as a Designated Engineering Representative (DER).

• 2021 Epps Award which is given by the Atlanta Aero Club to an individual who has made significant contributions to the aviation community.

• 2020 Georgia GLOBE Award which highlights companies exporting to international markets and having a huge impact on the state’s economy.

• Delta Small Business Award which reflects Delta’s core values of integrity and commitment to diversity and inclusion.

• Entrepreneur 360 Award recognizing organizational leadership and industry impact.

• Global offices serving more than 50 countries and certified by the FAA, ANAC, AFAC, and EASA.

To learn more about Jetaire Group visit their website jetairegroup.com or contact mwilliams@jetairegroup.com.