CTRL+ALT Digital Wins the Local Excellence Award in Jacksonville from UpCity

One of Florida’s top-rated agencies for all things digital has received one of the industry's prestigious awards.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with CTRL+ALT Digital announced today that it has won the UpCity’s Jacksonville Local Excellence Award.

"We’re thrilled to have received this award," said Jen Stafford, CEO, Co-Founder, and spokesperson for CTRL+ALT Digital. “We pride ourselves on how responsive we are to our clients, along with our expertise in the digital space, and to be formally recognized for it is an honor.”

UpCity's National and Local Excellence Awards celebrate businesses with the highest brand integrity and client satisfaction based on their UpCity Recommendability Rating. This exclusive rating is established from its proprietary algorithm that utilizes digital signals to measure the credibility and trustworthiness of each of our Certified Partners.

Each year, UpCity analyzes and scores more than 70,000 service providers based on their UpCity Recommendability Rating and acknowledges the top national and local providers with an UpCity Excellence Award.

CTRL+ALT Digital, which has been a Google Partner since 2018 and named Best Custom Software Developer by Digital.com, is an experienced, hardworking team with a passion for all things digital.

Whether you need a website, application, complete marketing strategy, custom technology solution, analytics, or anything search engine marketing related such as SEO and PPC, Stafford noted, we would love to help.

As it relates to UpCity's Jacksonville Local Excellence Award, UpCity CEO Dan Olson said, "CTRL+ALT Digital ensures their clients feel included in the conversation by conducting thoughtful collaboration sessions in order to create successful campaigns. We couldn't be happier for CTRL+ALT Digital and wish them continued success."

For more information, please visit https://controlaltdigital.com/about/ and https://controlaltdigital.com/blog/.

###

About CTRL+ALT Digital

CTRL+ALT Digital is a full-service, digital marketing and technology agency.

Contact Details:

5011 Gate Parkway, Building 100

Suite 100

Jacksonville, FL 32256

United States