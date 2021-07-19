Cell Line Development Market Size Worth USD 10,700 Million by 2027 at 12.5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Cell Line Development Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Primary cell, Hybridoma Cell Line, Continuous Cell Line, Recombinant Cell Line), By Product (Equipment, Media and Reagents), By Source (Mammalian cells, Non-Mammalian cells), by Application (Drug Discovery, Bioproduction, Tissue Engineering, Others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Cell Line Development Market Information by Type, Product, Source, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is projected to reach USD 10,700 Million by 2027 registering a CAGR of 12.5%.

Market Scope:

The market scope in the report presents a detailed framework of the cell line development market, outlining all the main segments, names of the renowned contenders, along with the presumed growth rate during the review period.

Primary Growth Boosters:

Majority of the biopharma firms make use of cells, which act as expression hosts for producing recombinant monoclonal antibodies. Soaring demand for monoclonal antibodies as well as cancer therapeutics, coupled with the high availability of the latest technologies for novel cell line production could mean significant revenue generation in the coming years. Additionally, escalation in the development of biosimilars owing to patent expiry of renowned therapeutics as well as recombinant proteins could further foster the demand.

Rapid surge in chronic diseases worldwide has resulted in an urgent need for effective and advanced treatment solutions, which also boosts the need for vaccines, biosimilars, novel drugs, and therapeutic proteins. This will translate considerable market demand over the following years.

Furthermore, accelerated use of regenerative medicine, rising healthcare spending, and large-scale investments in the biotechnology sector are a few other factors contributing significantly to the market growth. In the biotechnology industry, cell culture, drug discovery, and gene therapy have emerged as the top applications for cell line development and would give way to robust demand in the next few years.

Competitive Landscape:

The Major Vendors in the Global Cell Line Development Market are:

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) (US.)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US.)

GE Healthcare (US.)

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.)

Selexis SA (Switzerland)

Promega Corporation (US)

Corning, Inc. (US.)

WuXiAppTec, Inc. (China)

Sartorious AG (Germany)

These firms are working on widening their regional presence while introducing newer, more innovations products via different strategies such as product launches, partnerships, and collaborations. To cite an instance, in March 2021, Aceto introduced its extended range for biopharmaceutical as well as cell culture reagent manufacturers. The newly launched service range will offer customers higher access to all the chief raw materials and quality products for several pharmaceutical cell culture applications, such as ingredients for hybridoma used during biopharmaceutical as well as vaccine manufacturing.

Market Restraints:

Cell line development is a time-consuming and tedious process, which brings down its appeal among several companies, resulting in weakened demand. This could be a huge restraint for the global market in the future. Also, risks like misidentification, random alternations, and contamination in cell line development will also be a major growth impediment in the ensuing years.

Market Segmentation

Type, product, source, and application are the top segments listed in the MRFR study of the cell line development industry.

By Type, the key segments are Hybridoma Cell Line, Primary cell, Recombinant Cell Line, and Continuous Cell Line. Primary cell line could be the fastest-advancing segment in the years ahead, given its extensive applications in genetics, cell metabolism, and cell morphology.

Products considered are Media and Reagents as well as Equipment. Media and reagents category has taken the leading place in the market, in view of the surging adoption of these products for cell line development.

Source-wise segments are Mammalian cells, non-Mammalian cells and more. Mammalian cells will be the top segment by 2021, given their surging use for producing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). The growing need to express complex proteins that are similar to humans should also facilitate the segmental growth in the future.

Major applications are Tissue Engineering, Bioproduction, Drug Discovery, and more. The bioproduction segment achieves the lead in the global industry, on account of the high availability of the cell lines utilized for bioproduction, soaring number of antibiotics, as well as vaccine production.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak led to negative implications for the healthcare sector, with several manufacturing facilities shutting down and product demand falling worldwide. With the main focus of healthcare on finding a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, other areas had to take a backseat.

However, as operations worldwide are resuming again and government lockdowns being lifted up across a few countries, the global market could gain some respite over the analysis period. Also, with biopharmaceutical companies increasingly adopting cell line development technique, the global market is presumed to chart a steady growth trajectory between 2020 and 2027.

Regional Analysis:

The North American market for cell line development is currently the leader, thanks to the frequent technological advancements coupled with new discoveries fuelled by the rising adoption of advanced techniques for bioproduction. The extensive pool of well-known firms involved in product innovation and collaborations like American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), benefits the regional market.

