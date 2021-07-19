Signal improvements in Bay, Lapeer, and Saginaw counties start July 26
COUNTIES: Bay Lapeer Saginaw
HIGHWAYS: M-13 M-53 M-47
ESTIMATED DATE: Monday, July 26, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: October 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $765,750.00 to modernize three intersections: - M-13 at Beaver Road in Bay County, - M-53 at Dryden Road in Lapeer County, and - M-47 at Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw County.
Work includes resurfacing at the intersections, pavement markings, and updating signal electronics to improve traffic flow.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require lane and shoulder closures.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will modernize existing signals, improving the safety and operations at each location.