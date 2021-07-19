Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,136 in the last 365 days.

Signal improvements in Bay, Lapeer, and Saginaw counties start July 26

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Bay Lapeer Saginaw

HIGHWAYS: M-13 M-53 M-47

ESTIMATED DATE:             Monday, July 26, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: October 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $765,750.00 to modernize three intersections: - M-13 at Beaver Road in Bay County, - M-53 at Dryden Road in Lapeer County, and - M-47 at Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw County.

Work includes resurfacing at the intersections, pavement markings, and updating signal electronics to improve traffic flow.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   This work will require lane and shoulder closures.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will modernize existing signals, improving the safety and operations at each location.

You just read:

Signal improvements in Bay, Lapeer, and Saginaw counties start July 26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.