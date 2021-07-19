Gov. Wolf and Bucks County Officials Celebrate $7 Million in COVID Relief Funding to Bucks County Restaurants

Gov. Wolf secured $145 million in pandemic relief for the hospitality industry

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf today joined the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, Bucks County Commissioners, Bristol Borough Mayor Joseph Saxton, local lawmakers, Bucks County Economic Development Corporation, Visit Bucks County, the Bucks County Redevelopment Authority, and the owners of Itri Wood Fired to highlight the $7 million in grant funding provided to Bucks County restaurants through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP).

“Our hotels, restaurants, and bars have faced so many difficult challenges over the past year-and-a-half, and through it all, Pennsylvanians stood behind them—showing support for their favorite local eateries in incredible ways,” said Gov. Wolf. “My administration is proud to help by providing this critical financial assistance, and we are grateful to our local partners who put in a tremendous effort to get these grants to businesses as quickly as possible.”

Last year, Governor Tom Wolf secured $145 million in funding support businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the commonwealth has worked with counties and economic development partners to quickly send assistance to the hospitality industry.

“The timing could not be better; our restaurants struggled mightily in the year of COVID,” said Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia, chair of the Bucks County Commissioners. “This is a terrific boost for the restaurant and hospitality industry as well as for the towns and boroughs that host them.”

Counties administered the funding through one or more designated Community Economic Development Organizations (CEDO) or Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI), which began processing applications from businesses in each county on March 15. All funding was distributed to businesses as of yesterday.

Nearly $7 million was awarded to 196 Bucks County businesses, and Bucks County partnered with the Bucks County Economic Development Corporation, Visit Bucks County, and the Bucks County Redevelopment Authority to administer the program.

Itri Wood Fired received $40,000 in CHIRP funding.

“This pandemic has effected many types of businesses in various ways,” said Dana Pezza, Itri Wood Fired Owner. “It’s well-documented how much the restaurant industry has been impacted. While we and many of our friends in this business have been agile and resourceful, government assistance has been and remains essential to get our industry back on our feet. CHIRP has been unbelievably helpful to us to help us in retain all of our staff which has been our top priority. It has also help as we have made changes based on the new realities of what our patrons need and want and CHIRP has simply helped us weather the storm and survive. We are very appreciative for this program.”

