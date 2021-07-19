Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market to Surpass US$ 1,334.0 Million by 2028; owing to increasing product approvals and launches, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global sepsis diagnostics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 702.2 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market:

Key trends in the market include high prevalence of sepsis, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing product launches and approvals, increasing research and development activities, inorganic activities such as acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and others.

High prevalence of sepsis is expected to bolster the growth of global sepsis diagnostics market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) fact sheet published in August 2020, it is estimated that 48.9 million cases of sepsis were reported globally in 2017 and 11 million deaths occurred globally due to sepsis in the same year.

Increasing number of research and development activities for improving the effectiveness of sepsis diagnostics systems is expected to bolster growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market For instance, in February 2019, a group of researchers at the University of Strathclyde, Scotland developed an innovative, life-saving and cost effective rapid diagnostic test for early detection of sepsis. This diagnostic test uses a microelectrode biosensor to detect the presence of interleukin-6, a protein biomarker in the bloodstream and gives results in less than three minutes.

Market players are focused on increasing the number of product approvals and launches, this is expected to drive growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2020, BioMeriux SA, a French biotechnology company announced the launch of its product Biofire Mycoplasma which is a fully automated, rapid, easy to use molecular diagnostic test for detection of mycoplasma in biotherapeutics products. Traditionally, mycoplasma detection is done using tissue culture technique which takes as long as 28 days to obtain reliable results. Biofire Mycoplasma enables lab technicians to obtain the same results in less than an hour without the need of any highly skilled lab techniques.

Rising adoption of inorganic strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, mergers, partnerships by the market players is expected to boost the growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, Roche Holding AG, a Swiss healthcare company signed a strategic agreement in collaboration with Inotrem SA, a French biopharmaceutical company to commercialize novel sTREM-1 test which was co-developed by both of the companies. The sTREM-1 test is a blood based diagnostic test which detects the presence of TREM-1 protein biomarker and predict the severity of sepsis and septic shock.

Key Market Takeaways:

Rising product launches and approvals, increasing research and development activities, inorganic activities such as mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and others are expected to drive growth of the global sepsis diagnostics market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2020, Immunexpress Inc., a U.S. based molecular diagnostics company launched its product SeptiCyte Rapid in Europe for diagnosis of sepsis. SeptiCyte Rapid is a fully automated, immune response based diagnostic test for sepsis which provides results in an hour.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global sepsis diagnostics market include BioMérieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics AG, Luminex Corporation, CytoSorbents Corporation, Becton Dickinson Company, Danaher Corporation, Axis-Shield Diagnostics, T2 Biosystems, EKF Diagnostics, Immunexpress Inc., Response Biomedical Corporation, and Bruker Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Product Type: Blood Culture Media Assays & Reagents Instruments Software

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Method: Automated Diagnostics Conventional Diagnostics

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Pathogen: Bacterial Sepsis Gram-Negative Bacterial Sepsis Gram-Positive Bacterial Sepsis Fungal Sepsis Others

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Technology: Microbiology Molecular Diagnostics Immunoassays Flow Cytometry

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By End User: Hospitals Pathology & Reference Laboratories Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



