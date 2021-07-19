Merck Foundation and African First Ladies announce "More Than a Mother" Africa Film Awards 2021 to break infertility stigma and support girl education in Africa

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the call for applications of Merck Foundation Film Awards ‘More Than a Mother’ 2021 in partnership with African First Ladies who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother. The awards are open for all African Filmmakers and Students. They are invited to create and share a FILM or a DOCU-DRAMA to deliver strong and influential messages about breaking Infertility stigma, Empowering Girls and Women through Education at all levels.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, President of Merck Foundation More than a Mother emphasized, “We have launched the award in partnership with my dear sisters 20 African First Ladies. The aim is to encourage promising filmmakers and new talents across the continent to use their talent to create a film or docu-drama to convey messages to break the stigma of infertility and remind our communities that Women are more than Just Mothers and Men are more than Just Fathers. It takes both a man and a woman to have a child. Also, empower girls and women through education at all levels”.

“Films have played a significant role in bringing about a culture shift in society in the world over for many years. I strongly believe that this visual medium plays an important role in raising awareness about sensitive issues such as infertility stigma and supporting girls’ education. Films are invited in three languages: English, French and Portuguese”, added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation selection committee will select the top three films from the incoming entries.

"Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education, and change of mind-set. With "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" campaign, Merck Foundation has initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility and empower women and girls through education at all levels.

“Filmmakers, it’s time to showcase your talent and contribute towards making a difference in society with your unique films with strong and relevant messages about infertility stigma and women empowerment, especially infertile and childless women. And to also showcase the importance of girl education”, added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Details about Merck Foundation Africa Film Awards ‘More Than a Mother’ 2021

Who can apply?

All African Filmmakers and Students are invited to create and share a FILM or a DOCUDRAMA to deliver strong and influential messages to break Infertility stigma, and /or Empowering Girls and Women through Education and at all levels.

Last Date of Submission - 30th August 2021

How to Apply?

Please share your work as YouTube links on: submit@merck-foundation.com.

The subject line of the mail should mention: Merck Foundation FILM Awards “More Than a Mother” 2021.

Please specify your name, institution name, country and contact details in the mail.

Prize Money:

Position First Award Second Award Third Award Prize money USD 1000 USD 700 USD 500

For more information on the awards, please visit our website: www.Merck-Foundation.com.

About ‘Merck Foundation More Than a Mother’ campaign “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education and change of mind-sets. This powerful campaign supports governments in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe, effective and equitable fertility care solutions. It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention, management and male infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media and art, the initiative also provides training for fertility specialists and embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.

With “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”, we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility at all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It’s all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child.

The Ambassadors of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” are:

H.E. NEO JANE MASISI, The First Lady of Botswana H.E. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of The Gambia H.E. MONICA GEINGOS, The First Lady of Namibia H.E. SIKA KABORE, The First Lady of Burkina Faso H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of Ghana H.E. AISHA BUHARI, The First Lady of Nigeria H.E. ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE, The First Lady of Burundi H.E. CONDÉ DJENE, The First Lady of Guinea Conakry H.E FATIMA MAADA BIO, The First Lady of Sierra Leone H.E. BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic H.E. CLAR WEAH, The First Lady of Liberia H.E. ESTHER LUNGU, The First Lady of Zambia H.E. ANTOINETTE SASSOU-NGUESSO, The First Lady of Congo Brazzaville H.E. MONICA CHAKWERA, The First Lady of Malawi H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of Zimbabwe H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, THE First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo H.E. ISAURA FERRÃO NYUSI, The First Lady of Mozambique The Former First Lady of Burundi, H.E DENISE NKURUNZIZA, The Former First Lady of Chad, H.E. HINDA DÉBY ITNO, The Former First Lady of Malawi, H.E. PROFESSOR GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA and The Former First Lady of Niger, H.E AÏSSATA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOU have worked successfully with Merck Foundation as Merck Foundation More Than a Mother Ambassadors to break the stigma of infertility and empower infertile women in their countries.

Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck Foundation More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as;

• ‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Africa Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training

• ‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Fashion Awards

• ‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Film Awards

• ‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Song Awards

• Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it

• Children storybook, localized for each country

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard: Facebook: http://bit.ly/2LdbD8F Twitter: http://bit.ly/2LesKH8 YouTube: http://bit.ly/3sdHMxm Instagram: http://bit.ly/2LC26rm Flickr: http://bit.ly/2XqzQdU Website: www.Merck-Foundation.com Download Merck Foundation App: https://bit.ly/2MmNvAU

About Merck Foundation: The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media: Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com); Facebook (http://bit.ly/2MU6Fht), Twitter (http://bit.ly/3scVf8t), Instagram (http://bit.ly/3boJ0jr), YouTube (http://bit.ly/3sf4aWX) and Flicker (http://bit.ly/3snPHZ8).