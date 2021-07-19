The Industrial Robots Industry Uses Automated Mobile Robots To Increase Efficiency And Remove Employee Risk

Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated mobile robots (AMR) is one of the recent trends in the industrial robots market. An AMR is a robot which is designed to move materials across a plant floor or through a warehouse without the aid and direction of a human worker. Floor cleaners, forklifts, pallet movers are examples of types of AMRs. For instance, Fetch Robotics, a California-based firm, handles heavy loads in its warehouse by using AMR. Fetch Robotics’ cloud computing program enables an operator to scale and control all operation with the click of a button. It eliminates employee risk for injury and increases the efficiency of their overall operations.

Major players in the industrial robot market are ABB, Yaskawa, Kuka, Fanuc, Mitsubishi Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Denso, Nachi Fujikoshin, Epson, and Dürr.

In June 2018, ABB, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, operating mainly in robotics acquired GE Industrial Solutions (GEIS) for a deal amount of $2.6 billion. The deal comprises an integration of GEIS into ABB’s Electrification Products (EP) division to make a new business unit Electrification Products Industrial Solutions (EPIS). The deal will expand ABB’s products to the North America market. GEIS is headquartered in Georgia.

The global industrial robots market is expected grow from $47.52 billion in 2020 to $53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The industrial robotics market is expected to reach $75.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

TBRC’s industrial robots market report is segmented by product type into articulated robots, linear robots, cylindrical robots, parallel robots, scara robots, others. The industrial robots market is also segmented by end-user industry into automotive, electrical and electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, rubber & plastics, metals & machinery, others and by application into pick and plane, wielding and soldering, material handling, assembling, cutting and processing, others.

Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial robots market overview, forecast industrial robots market size and growth for the whole market, industrial robots market segments, and geographies, industrial robots market trends, industrial robots market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

