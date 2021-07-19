Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 194 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,959 in the last 365 days.

Business Reporter: How retail marketers can take back control of their customer data

Data protection regulations create great opportunity for brands to engage directly with their customers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a Business Reporter video Richard Jones, Chief Marketing Officer at Cheetah Digital explains how GDPR and other data protection regulations turn the tables for retail marketers and create an opportunity for them to establish their own customer data bases at speed.

Customers' increasing awareness of cookies and how their data has been used without their consent is turning online marketing into a less prosperous business. The resulting gap can be filled by retail marketers, who, instead of trusting third parties with the task, can take back control of their customer data.

Although building a new data based from scratch is no easy task, a value exchange model, where customers' willingness to give away their personal data is enhanced with reward programs, can speed up the process considerably. Customers are encouraged to participate in quizzes, sweepstakes and other reward schemes, and in return, they are happy to provide their personal data, as they feel they aren't robbed of but rather asked for it in a transparent transaction.

With well-designed reward programmes building an extensive customer data base is just a matter of a few months.

Direct interaction with customers breeds trust and loyalty, and statistics show that the return on loyal customers is significantly higher than on one off or occasional purchases.

Customer engagement platforms such as Cheetah Digital Customer Engagement Suite connect brands and their customers directly across multiple channels and provide the former with the opportunity to learn their clients and offer them products tailored to their individual needs.

Click here to see the video.

•• About Business Reporter ••

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

•• About Cheetah Digital ••

Cheetah Digital is a cross-channel customer engagement solution provider for the modern marketer. The Cheetah Digital Customer Engagement Suite enables marketers to create personalized experiences, cross-channel messaging, and loyalty strategies, underpinned by an engagement data platform that can scale to meet the changing demands of today's consumer. Many of the world’s best brands, including American Express, Hilton, Walgreens, and Williams-Sonoma trust Cheetah Digital to help them drive revenue, build lasting customer relationships, and deliver a unique value exchange throughout the entire customer lifecycle.

To learn more, visit www.cheetahdigital.com.

Business Reporter
Press
+44 20 8349 4363
email us here

You just read:

Business Reporter: How retail marketers can take back control of their customer data

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.