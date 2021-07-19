Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,137 in the last 365 days.

NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Criminal Threatening, Aggravated Stalking

VSP Press Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B501648

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone                              

STATION: New Haven                 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: July 16, 2021 at 11:22 pm

LOCATION: Route 66, Waltham, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Criminal Threatening, Aggravated Stalking

 

ACCUSED: Justin Sprague                                                 

AGE: 25 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moriah, New York

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 16, 2021 at approximately 11:22 pm, Vermont State Police received a report of welfare check at a residence on Route 66 in Waltham. Through the course of the investigation it was found that Justin Sprague had violated an Abuse Prevention Order approximately 197 times over the course of 2 days. He was located and taken into custody by Vergennes Police Department. Per order of the court, Sprague was lodged for lack of $1000.00 at Northwest Correctional Center. Sprague is due in Addison Superior Criminal Court on July 19, 2021 at 12:30 pm.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/19/2021          

COURT: Addison Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: YES- Northwest Correctional Center     

BAIL: $1000.00

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Criminal Threatening, Aggravated Stalking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.