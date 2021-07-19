NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Criminal Threatening, Aggravated Stalking
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501648
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: July 16, 2021 at 11:22 pm
LOCATION: Route 66, Waltham, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Criminal Threatening, Aggravated Stalking
ACCUSED: Justin Sprague
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moriah, New York
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 16, 2021 at approximately 11:22 pm, Vermont State Police received a report of welfare check at a residence on Route 66 in Waltham. Through the course of the investigation it was found that Justin Sprague had violated an Abuse Prevention Order approximately 197 times over the course of 2 days. He was located and taken into custody by Vergennes Police Department. Per order of the court, Sprague was lodged for lack of $1000.00 at Northwest Correctional Center. Sprague is due in Addison Superior Criminal Court on July 19, 2021 at 12:30 pm.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/19/2021
COURT: Addison Superior Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: YES- Northwest Correctional Center
BAIL: $1000.00
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.