NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Criminal Threatening, Aggravated Stalking

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501648

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: July 16, 2021 at 11:22 pm

LOCATION: Route 66, Waltham, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Criminal Threatening, Aggravated Stalking

ACCUSED: Justin Sprague

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moriah, New York

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 16, 2021 at approximately 11:22 pm, Vermont State Police received a report of welfare check at a residence on Route 66 in Waltham. Through the course of the investigation it was found that Justin Sprague had violated an Abuse Prevention Order approximately 197 times over the course of 2 days. He was located and taken into custody by Vergennes Police Department. Per order of the court, Sprague was lodged for lack of $1000.00 at Northwest Correctional Center. Sprague is due in Addison Superior Criminal Court on July 19, 2021 at 12:30 pm.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/19/2021

COURT: Addison Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: YES- Northwest Correctional Center

BAIL: $1000.00

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.