Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market to Reach USD 30.40 Billion by 2026; Growing Use Of VR In Smart Wearables Will Foster Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing advancement and transformation in technology is a key factor boosting the virtual reality in the healthcare market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Application (Pain Management, Education and Training, Surgery, Patient Care Management, Rehabilitation and Therapy Procedures and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The global virtual reality in the healthcare market size stood at USD 1.56 Billion in 2018 is expected to reach USD 30.40 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 42.4%.

The Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period 2018 to 2026
CAGR 42.4%
2026 Value Projection USD 30.40 Billion
Base Year 2018
Market Size in 2018 USD 1.56 Billion
Historical Data for 2015 to 2017
Segments covered Component, Application Area, and Geography
Growth Drivers Substantial Investments of Organizations in Healthcare VR to Optimize the Healthcare Cost
Increasing Use of Smart Wearable Devices is Primarily Driving the Demand for Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market growth are rapid adoption of VR amongst the healthcare professionals, benefits offered by VR in healthcare applications, growing investments, and funding to develop innovative healthcare based VR.
Pitfalls & Challenges High Initial Capital Investments to Impede the Market Growth

According to the report, the virtual reality in healthcare market, by application is segmented into pain management, education and training, surgery, patient care management, rehabilitation and therapy procedures and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The pain management segment is expected to witness high demand owing to the effectiveness of VR in pain management. Virtual reality helps the patients to soothe the pain to some extent, especially during skin grafting, open surgeries and bandaging a burn. Furthermore, the education segment will hold significant share owing to the VR technology, which offers an immersive experience.

The report persistently analyses the standpoint of the market with the latest market developments. It also delivers a comprehensive study of the market dynamics by aiming at the factors boosting growth opportunities. Moreover, it marks and highlights regional analysis and shares ideas that impact the market. It also provides information regarding industrial development and offers insights on the same.

Increasing Use Of VR In Smart Wearables Will Enable Growth

The rising technological advancements and proliferation in wearable devices is expected to create growth opportunities for the virtual reality (VR) in the healthcare market. Wearable technology has improved the approach of society towards their health and fitness. Wearable devices integrated with the virtual reality will enable interaction between the patient and the doctor in any area. Furthermore, the deployment of the 5G communication system is a vital factor for the IoT and augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare applications integrated with the wearables. These factors together are expected to boost virtual reality in the healthcare industry. In addition, the rapid adoption of VR among healthcare professionals will accelerate the growth of the market. The benefits offered by VR in healthcare applications will fuel demand among healthcare professionals. Moreover, the increasing investments for the development of innovative healthcare based VR will encourage the growth of the market.

Launch of Amazon Care Will Augur Healthy Growth

The launch of amazon care, a virtual primary care clinic is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities owing to its virtual and in-person care. For instance, Amazon launched Amazon Care, a virtual primary care clinic. This primary care clinic offers an option for nurses to visit employees in the home. It provides both virtual and in-person care. Furthermore, the advancements in medical training simulators by 3D systems is expected to promote the growth of the market. For instance, 3D Systems announced advancements to its line medical training simulators by utilizing enhanced virtual reality environments. These functionalities allow users to practice surgical methods within a virtual operation theatre for a realistic and immersive training session to enable adequate surgical preparation and learning.

Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Hardware Software Content By Application (Value) Pain Management Education and Training Surgery Patient Care Management Rehabilitation and Therapy Procedures Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Competition Matrix

Company Profile

