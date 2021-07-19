Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 48 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,830 in the last 365 days.

I-95 North Lane Closure Tuesday Night for Bridge Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA — Northbound Interstate 95 will be reduced from three lanes-to-two between the Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia, on Tuesday, July 20, from 10:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning for placement of the concrete deck on the new northbound I-95 bridge over VanKirk Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The previously announced northbound I-95 single lane closure for Thursday, July 22, from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning for placement of the concrete deck on the new northbound I-95 bridge over Comly Street will be rescheduled.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work zone because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

The work is part of PennDOT’s $79.7 million I-95 Section BS1 project to rebuild I-95 and two bridges at the Bridge Street Interchange. For more information, visit www.95revive.com.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

You just read:

I-95 North Lane Closure Tuesday Night for Bridge Construction in Philadelphia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.