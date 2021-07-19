I-95 North Lane Closure Tuesday Night for Bridge Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA — Northbound Interstate 95 will be reduced from three lanes-to-two between the Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia, on Tuesday, July 20, from 10:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning for placement of the concrete deck on the new northbound I-95 bridge over VanKirk Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The previously announced northbound I-95 single lane closure for Thursday, July 22, from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning for placement of the concrete deck on the new northbound I-95 bridge over Comly Street will be rescheduled.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work zone because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

The work is part of PennDOT’s $79.7 million I-95 Section BS1 project to rebuild I-95 and two bridges at the Bridge Street Interchange. For more information, visit www.95revive.com.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #