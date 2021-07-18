Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of Wyoming Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the 1900 Block of Wyoming Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 7:36 pm, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and took the victims property. The suspect then fled the scene. There were no injuries.

On Friday, July 16, 2021, 20 year-old Hendricks Medina, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).