Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 48 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,830 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of Wyoming Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the 1900 Block of Wyoming Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 7:36 pm, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and took the victims property. The suspect then fled the scene. There were no injuries.

 

On Friday, July 16, 2021, 20 year-old Hendricks Medina, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of Wyoming Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.