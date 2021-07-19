Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FW: VSP News Release - Alburg, VT - Unlawful Mischief / Possession of Fireworks - Case#21A202654 - VSP Saint Albans - Sgt. John Bruzzi

Please update June 17th in the narrative to July 17th. Thank you.

 

Sgt John Bruzzi

VSP – Saint Albans

 

From: Bruzzi, John Sent: Sunday, July 18, 2021 8:33 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: VSP News Release - Alburg, VT - Unlawful Mischief / Possession of Fireworks - Case#21A202654 - VSP Saint Albans - Sgt. John Bruzzi

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A202654

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi                           

STATION: VSP - Saint Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 7/17/2021 @ approximately 2119

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2 South / Alburg, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief / Possession of Fireworks

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Rozwadowski                                              

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT

 

VICTIM: Mackenzie Bertsche

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

                On June 17, 2021 at approximately 2119 hours, State Police were notified of a fireworks complaint on Route 2 in Alburg. Complainant, Mackenzie Bertsche (age 22) called to advise that her neighbor, Joseph Rozwadowski (age 46) was setting off fireworks in his driveway, and one of them struck her residence.

                Upon arrival, State Police verified there was a dent in the siding where the firework hit the residence, as well as some coloring and what appeared to be burn residue. It is estimated at approximately $100 worth of damage. When Rozwadowski was interviewed, he initially denied any involvement, but later admitted that when he was setting off the fireworks, one fell over prior to going off. It was also determined that he did not have a permit for the fireworks.

                Rozwadowski was cited at the scene for unlawful mischief and possession of fireworks. He was ordered to appear in Grand Isle Court for those charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/2021 @ 0830           

COURT: Grand Isle

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Sergeant John Bruzzi

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police- St Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

P: (802)-524-5993

F: (802)-527-1150

 

