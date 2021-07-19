Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 48 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,834 in the last 365 days.

Saturday Night Buffalo Soon To Air On Roku Tv

Saturday Night Buffalo Interviews Soon To Air On Roku Tv

UNITED STATES, July 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saturday Night Buffalo, originally a Buffalo Based Media Company has hit a pinnacle!

SNB covers a variety of entertainment but is most known for their interviews with up and coming artists from around the US. The vastly popular interviews are due to air on the popular Roku TV network by the end of this month.

Thee Teleah, the host and executive producer of SNB, launched this media phenomenon just a little over a year ago. Since June 2020, the brand has grown major popularity in its hometown Buffalo, NY. Less than six months from it’s initial launch, SNB has since expanded to national markets such as New York City, Atlanta, and Chicago to name a few.

Season One of Saturday Night Buffalo Interviews includes artists and behind the scene heavy hitters from all over the country! Included in this release is a historic interview hosted by Thee Teleah. Rap mogul Young Thug’s father, Big Jeff Williams, sat down with Thee Teleah for his FIRST interview EVER to the world! In this interview they discussed Young Thug’s childhood, the infamous record label Young Stoner Life Records (YSL), the difference in eras in music and more.

Saturday Night Buffalo Interviews are due to launch by the end of July 2021. Each season includes 10 episodes. The first season includes some very notable interviews aside from Big Jeff, such as 38 Spesh (rap sensation), Pesh Mayweather (rap sensation), D Castro (celebrity photographer) and many more. Saturday Night Buffalo is currently available on Dailymotion and on all major podcasts platforms.

www.saturdaynightbuffalo.com

SNB Staff
Saturday Night Buffalo
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Saturday Night Buffalo Soon To Air On Roku Tv

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.