Saturday Night Buffalo Soon To Air On Roku Tv
Saturday Night Buffalo Interviews Soon To Air On Roku TvUNITED STATES, July 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saturday Night Buffalo, originally a Buffalo Based Media Company has hit a pinnacle!
SNB covers a variety of entertainment but is most known for their interviews with up and coming artists from around the US. The vastly popular interviews are due to air on the popular Roku TV network by the end of this month.
Thee Teleah, the host and executive producer of SNB, launched this media phenomenon just a little over a year ago. Since June 2020, the brand has grown major popularity in its hometown Buffalo, NY. Less than six months from it’s initial launch, SNB has since expanded to national markets such as New York City, Atlanta, and Chicago to name a few.
Season One of Saturday Night Buffalo Interviews includes artists and behind the scene heavy hitters from all over the country! Included in this release is a historic interview hosted by Thee Teleah. Rap mogul Young Thug’s father, Big Jeff Williams, sat down with Thee Teleah for his FIRST interview EVER to the world! In this interview they discussed Young Thug’s childhood, the infamous record label Young Stoner Life Records (YSL), the difference in eras in music and more.
Saturday Night Buffalo Interviews are due to launch by the end of July 2021. Each season includes 10 episodes. The first season includes some very notable interviews aside from Big Jeff, such as 38 Spesh (rap sensation), Pesh Mayweather (rap sensation), D Castro (celebrity photographer) and many more. Saturday Night Buffalo is currently available on Dailymotion and on all major podcasts platforms.
www.saturdaynightbuffalo.com
SNB Staff
Saturday Night Buffalo
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook