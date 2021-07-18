Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 1200 Block of U Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto)offense that occurred on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:04 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects forcibly took the victim’s property then fled the scene on the victim’s motorcycle.

The vehicle is described as a 2015 Suzuki motorcycle with Maryland tag 367Y70 and can be seen in the photo below:

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.