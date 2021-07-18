Homicide: 6100 Block of 4th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in the 6100 block of 4th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:29 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the 6700 block of 5th Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Further investigation revealed the incident occurred in the 6100 block of 4th Street, Northwest.

The decedent has been identified as 29 year-old Dara Northern, of Northwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.