Water Industry Pioneer, Jesse Black, Joins Electro Scan Inc. as Vice President, Business Development
Water industry pioneer, Jesse Black, joins Electro Scan Inc. as Vice President, Business Development, servicing California, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico.
Electro Scan's DELTA multi-sensor probe offers a 100x improvement over legacy acoustic sensors to locate and measure leaks expressed in Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second.
In 2021, Electro Scan Inc. was awarded Leak Detection Solution of the Year by IoT Breakthrough and Product of the Year by Environment + Energy Leader.
Electro Scan's award-winning machine-intelligent TRIDENT Leak Detection Push Reel, available for international sales and services.
Extreme Drought in the U.S. West Re-Doubles Water Utility Efforts for Water Conservation, Pressure Management, and Water Loss Leak Detection
"We are excited to bring Jesse Black onboard, especially given his deep knowledge in the water industry," stated Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO, Electro Scan Inc.
Black formerly worked with Construction Product Marketing, Electro Scan's partner in Arizona, where he learned the key benefits of the company's products and services over legacy inspection and condition assessment techniques.
In addition to earning his Masters in Business Administration, Black also earned operator licenses for water distribution, wastewater collection, and treatment plant operation to ensure proper business benefits are achieved from O&M and CAPEX decisions.
"I'm delighted to be joining such a great team bringing amazing solutions to the water industry," states Jesse Black, Vice President, Business Development, Electro Scan Inc.
Leaks don’t always make noise, or the level of noise is too low and can’t be detected with even the most sensitive and sophisticated equipment. This is often true when water pools around a leak site acting as insulation to muffle leak noise.
"Electro Scan's advantage over traditional acoustic sensors, data loggers, and data correlators, was a key factor in deciding to join," states Black.
Black will be representing the sale and service of Electro Scan solutions in California, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico, including its DELTA and TRIDENT Water Leak Detection Products, recently selected LEAK DETECTION PRODUCT OF THE YEAR 2021 by IoT Breakthrough, and PRODUCT OF THE YEAR for 2021, by Environment + Energy Leader.
Electro Scan's in-pipe tethered leak detection solution is a game-changer in the 100-year old water leak detection market.
First, results are not dependent on customer usage, flow velocity, pipe material or diameter, pressure, or street noise. Electro Scan measures the size of a leak's hole instead of listening for barely audible sounds of leaks that are most often identified as false positives.
Secondly, Electro Scan has positioned its products as full-length 360-degree pipe water tightness testing solutions, now being added to acceptance of Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) liners. Previously, CIPP was approved based on visual inspection only using Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras that are unable to determine leaks or permeable pipe walls.
Third, by utilizing low voltage electric current, Electro Scan can uniquely assess pipe the wall thickness and porosity of Asbestos Cement (AC) pipe.
Finally, its cloud applications immediately report each pipe leaks in either Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second.
"The addition of Jesse Black completes a full range of engineering, sales, technology, financial, and operational best practice experts filling out the ranks of Electro Scan," states Mike App, Vice President, Operations, Electro Scan Inc.
Recent benchmarks indicate that traditional acoustic devices miss 80-100% of leaks and are unable to determine the severity expressed in industry standard terms like GPM or LPS.
ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.
Electro Scan Inc., is a leading supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment products and services for the water & wastewater pipeline market, developing proprietary pipe condition assessment equipment and delivering field services, and cloud-based applications that automatically locate, measure, and report leaks typically not found by legacy inspection methods. Follow Electro Scan Inc. on LinkedIn.
